10 Best ‘Survivor’ Hidden Immunity Idol Plays, Ranked

When Survivor first aired, it was a social experiment to see how far ordinary people would go for a large sum of money. While there was some strategy in the first 10 seasons, most contestants maintained a relatively simple game plan: team up with the majority of your tribemates to pick off your adversaries one by one. Occasionally, players would flip on their alliances to improve their positioning, or there would be a miraculous immunity challenge victory, but for the most part, if you were an underdog or in the minority, you could count on your torched being snuffed by Jeff Probst sooner rather than later.

However, a twist in Season 11, Survivor: Guatemala introduced a new mechanism that would give the down-and-out castaways more of a fighting chance: the hidden immunity idol. Though its design and power have evolved over time, the basic rules have largely remained the same. If you suspect you or an ally might be in trouble, simply play the idol before the votes are read, and you’ll be granted immunity for the round.

Not all idol plays are made equal, but it’s undoubtedly become a staple of the show and a wrinkle that keeps fans coming back. Here are the greatest idol plays in the show’s history, ranked by their strategic impact, entertainment value, and overall iconic status.

Survivor, Season 48 Finale, Wednesday, May 21, 8/7c, CBS