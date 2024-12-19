‘Survivor’ 47 Winner Ranks Their Biggest Moves of the Season

The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Survivor Season 47 finale, “The Last Stand.”]

Survivor Season 47 has its winner, and it’s a winner who played a truly exciting game in the season’s back half. After nearly playing in Season 46 as an alternate player, Rachel LaMont’s second time in Fiji became a million-dollar adventure.

Here, Rachel breaks down her exciting win with TV Insider.

You had some major successes this season: sacrificing your Shot in the Dark to see if you needed to play your hidden immunity idol; tying the record for individual immunity wins by a female player (four); using your Block a Vote advantage and idol to save yourself from elimination when everyone openly said you were being voted out that night; spying on your competitors under a bush at night to gather useful intel; taking the risk of looking for an idol in front of everyone and not getting caught. Can you rank these moves by how influential you think they were to your win? And if I missed any, please include them.

Rachel La Mont: The biggest move has to be the way that I played the idol, but that also ties directly into the eavesdropping. Those two are together at the top because I think without eavesdropping, I don’t know that Teeny has turned, and that makes that next vote much more precarious. If I think that it’s 3-3 and I have the Block of Vote, I very well could have gone home. And so me spying and understanding that it was Sue and I against everybody else, truly gave me the knowledge to play my idol in the way that I did and set up that whole thing with the “funeral” and getting everybody to sell my game for me. So that truly has to be at the top of my list.

The immunities second. Obviously, they were very influential. You could probably put them first. Without them, I probably wouldn’t have gotten to the end of the game. But I think as far as jury votes and what that kind of did, I think that that was probably second in line. I mean, I had to win a few of those. That Final Five immunity was a clutch immunity. The Final 4 one was truly just for fun. That was a, “I want this record.” I believed I could have gone into [the fire-making challenge] and confidently walked out alive, but I didn’t want to have to do that. I wanted to be able to say that I set my mind to this thing and I was able to achieve it. So that’s got to be the next one.

And then the Shot in the Dark play, which in hindsight, much bigger impact, but at the time, truly a very reactive moment of saying to myself, I am 100 percent sure Gabe is not going tonight, and how do I go back to camp without having written his name down when I don’t know who else to write down? I was like, oh, I can play my Shot in the Dark. I don’t have to write any name down. And then as I’m digging it out of my bag, you see me doing it. I was very in the moment trying to figure out what I was going to do. I realized that if there’s a big reaction, I probably should also play the idol. So I think because that wasn’t something that was intentional and it was something that I figured out on the fly, it didn’t occur to me. I knew it was clever, but it didn’t occur to me that it was going to have this kind of longer-range impact.

And I did not even bring it up at final tribal, because it didn’t feel like something that was that remarkable. You’re very close to it. It’s very hard to see the forest for the trees when you’re in it. And so it just to me felt like there were so many big things that my game had to it, and it felt like drawing on this very macro moment, which as important as it is, I have a lot of those moments and I’m excited to talk more about that in the future when I can. But I had a lot of those moments where I set myself up for success, but those weren’t moments that I felt like would resonate at final tribal when I was very much sparring with Sam in this kind of arena, bringing up this tiny moment felt inconsequential a little bit.

The Shot in the Dark moment might’ve been more effective for viewers than it would be in a jury pitch, in that it was the first big moment that showed viewers that you were someone to look out for.

I felt like I could easily see the jury be like, “You’re calling that a move?” I think the moment when you see it and you understand the long-term impact of something like that, where you’re like, oh wow, maybe in the future you will never think about it the same way if somebody is playing their shot in the dark, I think that is a little bit different.

And the idol advantage from Sol that he sent to you in secret, you had to use it that night, right? So that’s more of a Sol move?

He had to use it. It expired that night, so it had to be used by someone on the other side. But I will push back on the fact that a lot of people are like, anybody at that reward would’ve sent it to Rachel because they all wanted to target the Tuku. It wasn’t true. Sam, Andy, and Genevieve would not have sent me that. You can ask them that. They were not interested in helping me out in that scenario, so my relationship with Sol, when I got off that boat, he was the second person that I hugged and we were connected immediately. We wanted to work together. We wanted to do an undercover thing where we were passing information. He was kind of on the Lavo and dipping into my Gata side, and then I was trying to get in with the Tukus. That was an instant connection, and that is why he sent it to me. So as lucky as it may have felt watching it, it was definitely more attributed to our relationship than anything.

And the moment where you tried to steal some rice by sneaking it into your pocket, did you see that as a move? Or were you just really hungry and trying to be sneaky?