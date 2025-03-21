The Tribe Has Spoken For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Survivor Newsletter:

Survivor 50 will be the first returning players season since Season 40, “Winners at War.” Parvati Shallow is a Survivor staple. She first competed in Season 13, “Cook Islands,” won Season 16, “Micronesia,” was the runner-up on Season 20, “Heroes vs. Villains,” and competed again in Season 40, getting eliminated about halfway through. Jeff Probst has called Shallow one of the greatest players in the show’s history, and she’s continued her reality TV career on The Traitors and Deal or No Deal Island.

Following her elimination from the latter, TV Insider asked what’s next for the ubiquitous reality star. Survivor 50, she says, is not on the list.

“No, you’re not gonna see me out there,” Shallow tells TV Insider of the odds of her participating in “In the Hands of the Fans.” This is largely because she’s ready to move on from reality competition series and get “into creative development” instead. She doesn’t say if she’s spoken with Probst about the 50th season.

“I’m moving out of reality competition, and I’m moving into host and executive producer roles and creating,” she explains, noting that her upcoming memoir, Nice Girls Don’t Win, chronicles her reality TV history and personal story up to this point. It “tells the origin story of how I became the Black Widow, what led me to this point in my life, and then moving through getting married, a divorce, and the challenges that I went through there, and then coming out, falling in love, going on Traitors, and then what’s next. So it’s a very current, up-to-the-moment story that I worked really hard on, and I’m really proud of.”

Her new creative endeavors will be time-consuming, making a Survivor 50 appearance difficult even if she were interested in participating.

“I started a podcast called Nice Girls Don’t Win with story producer Amy Bean, who was out on Deal or No Deal with me, and we’re interviewing interesting people and having really fun conversations there,” Shallow says. “I’ve moved into a whole new arena of creative projects, and I’m really excited about what’s coming next.”

Her fellow Survivor, Traitors, and Deal or No Deal Island alum, “Boston” Rob Mariano, is interested in being involved in the landmark 50th season, however. He told TV Insider in January 2025 that he “had a conversation with Jeff for sure” about his potential involvement. “It’s a big season, it’s a big celebration,” he added. “It’d be fun to be involved in some way. So we’ll have to wait and see.”

— Reporting by Amanda Bell

