‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Songs (So Far), Ranked

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Daisy Jones and the Six, Season 1, Episodes 1-3.]

Daisy Jones & The Six has arrived, and so has its music. At the center of the 1970s-set Prime Video series is “one of the biggest bands in the world at the time,” with music to match. The tunes by fake-Fleetwood Mac play a crucial role, and their defining album, Aurora, is available for purchase and streaming. Riley Keough stars as pseudo-Stevie Nicks Daisy Jones, and Sam Claflin plays Billy Dunne. Suki Waterhouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, Camila Morrone, Tom Wright, Will Harrison, and Josh Whitehouse also star.

The show has a tough task in front of it: create songs that sound like they’re massive hits and that sound like they’re from the 1970s. They have to be accurate and good. Some songs succeed more than others.

We’re ranking the songs featured, from worst to best. Plus, which classic 1970s songs are they most like? For the purposes of this article, we are excluding covers played by the band early in their career (like Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Suzie Q in the first episode).

Though all of Aurora is available now, we will only be including the songs when they appear in full in the series. We will be including original songs from just The Six and just Daisy Jones, before they join forces, as well as songs from Daisy’s friend, Simone Jackson, that are not on Aurora. This list will update as the show airs. Let us know in the comments your favorite Daisy Jones & The Six song so far!

Daisy Jones & The Six, Fridays, Prime Video