‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Songs (So Far), Ranked

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin singing
Spoiler Alert
Prime Video

Daisy Jones & The Six

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Daisy Jones and the Six, Season 1, Episodes 1-3.]

Daisy Jones & The Six has arrived, and so has its music. At the center of the 1970s-set Prime Video series is “one of the biggest bands in the world at the time,” with music to match. The tunes by fake-Fleetwood Mac play a crucial role, and their defining album, Aurora, is available for purchase and streaming. Riley Keough stars as pseudo-Stevie Nicks Daisy Jones, and Sam Claflin plays Billy Dunne. Suki Waterhouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, Camila Morrone, Tom Wright, Will Harrison, and Josh Whitehouse also star.

The show has a tough task in front of it: create songs that sound like they’re massive hits and that sound like they’re from the 1970s. They have to be accurate and good. Some songs succeed more than others.

We’re ranking the songs featured, from worst to best. Plus, which classic 1970s songs are they most like? For the purposes of this article, we are excluding covers played by the band early in their career (like Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Suzie Q in the first episode).

Though all of Aurora is available now, we will only be including the songs when they appear in full in the series. We will be including original songs from just The Six and just Daisy Jones, before they join forces, as well as songs from Daisy’s friend, Simone Jackson, that are not on Aurora. This list will update as the show airs. Let us know in the comments your favorite Daisy Jones & The Six song so far!

Daisy Jones & The Six, Fridays, Prime Video

Sam Claflin playing guitar as Bille Dunne
Prime Video

"Look Me in the Eye"

“I put the grease, I put the sword in the stone…and then I hit the bird in the bush, and someone called the police.”

A work of lyrical genius, it is not, but it does harken back to the sound of Jackson Browne (who worked on some of the series’ songs), Led Zeppelin, The Eagles, Tom Petty, and, of course, Fleetwood Mac. The Six are early in their career when they perform this one, and they only improve from there.

It’s about 25% Stephen Stills’ “Love the One You’re With,” 50% Jackson Browne’s “Doctor My Eyes,” and 25% Fleetwood Mac’s “Second Hand News.”

Listen here.

Riley Keough playing a guitar
Prime Video

"Nobody Needs"

“Nobody needs a family,” sings Daisy, while Billy is unable to meet his newborn daughter and instead must go to rehab.

It’s a quiet but pretty song. Producer Teddy Price (Tom Wright) agrees to help Daisy with a full album, and eventually pair her with The Six. It shows promise but, as Price says, “this is now the worst song on your album.” It shows promise, but she’s got even better in her.

We did the math, and this is about 10% James Taylor’s “Fire and Rain,” 40% Carly Simon’s “The Carter Family,” and 50% “Landslide-Early Version.”

Listen here.

The Six perform Sam Claflin (Billy), Suki Waterhouse (Karen), Josh Whitehouse (Eddie), Will Harrison (Graham), Sebastian Chacon (Warren)
Prime Video

"Flip the Switch"

Billy is frustrated with this song. We agree, it’s not the best The Six has to offer. That being said, it’s a fun toe-tapper and seems great live. We can see why Camila sings along in Episode 2!

It’s roughly 30% Led Zeppelin’s “Over the Hills and Far Away,” 50% America’s “Ventura Highway,” and 20% The Eagles’ “Take It Easy.”

Listen here.

Prime Video

"Up to You"

Nabiyah Be’s Simone (based on Donna Summer, among others) seemingly wrote “Up to You,” and it’s a great showcase for her beautiful voice. Though we don’t get to hear the entire song, it could definitely be a hit in the world of the show.

It’s 60% Donna Summer’s “Domino,” 15% Labi Siffre’s “Bless the Telephone,” and 25% Minnie Ripperton’s “Lovin’ You.”

Riley Keough walking in front of The Troubadour
Prime Video

"Two Against Three"

Daisy sings this song at the iconic LA venue, The Troubadour, with her friend Simone. It later appears on Aurora. It’s a lovely song, and their harmonies are beautiful. Daisy’s still in her acoustic singer/songwriter era, reminiscent of Joni Mitchell and Carole King.

This song is 60% Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird,” 30% Joni Mitchell’s “Song to a Seagull,” and 10% Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young’s “Our House” (specifically the Demo version, featuring Mitchell).

Listen here.

Riley Keough playing piano
Prime Video

"By Myself"

The first episode ends with Daisy Jones belting out this piano ballad, and then needle drops “I Feel the Earth Move” to drive the point home.

Daisy expresses love for Carole King’s Tapestry, and this song would be right at home on that album. It’s about 60% “It’s Too Late,” 20% “Tapestry,” and 20% Joni Mitchell’s “River.”

Listen here.

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in front of a microphone
Prime Video

"Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)"

Finally, Daisy Jones joins The Six! Daisy gets brought on to feature on “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)” and for some rewrites. As expected, they’re better together. It’s the song that, so far, sounds the most like Fleetwood Mac. Billy and Daisy have tense, but excellent, creative chemistry.

This one is 100% “The Chain,” and the best song so far.

Listen here.

Daisy Jones & The Six

