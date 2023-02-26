Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol.]

There is something to be said for the underdog as evidenced by the second week of auditions on American Idol. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie took time to coach, encourage, and in the end, send an important message about a tragic trend overtaking our country.

Emotions were high as more golden tickets and another platinum were presented in Nashville, Las Vegas, and New Orleans. The crop of talent was certainly eclectic from a daycare teacher’s aide with a golden voice and a second-generation contestant to “Georgia J.Lo” and a mullet-rocking mattress salesman. Here’s the rundown.

Caroline Kole

Performing the song before the actual artist herself is always risky, but the 25-year-old shone with her version of Katy Perry’s “Firework.” In fact, Katy was singing along at the end of the audition. Luke remarked it was the first time she had done this in six years. He thought that social media manager Caroline had all the tools but was missing the mark on the delivery. Lionel liked the smokiness in her voice. Katy felt Caroline has Top 24 potential.

John Wayne Hatfield

The 21-year-old tugged at the heartstrings, raised by his grandparents growing up. He performed an original “Tell Me Ray.” The song was inspired by his grandfather Ray’s coming out to his grandson and living his truth. The emotional audition drew a standing ovation and a boatload of tears. Lionel gave the Goshen, Ohio, boy his handkerchief to use. Lionel called it great songwriting. Luke said he really showcased the right foundation of what they are looking for. Katy loved his authenticity and felt he has so many more stories inside of him.

Ashley Tankard

After trying out for the show since she was 15, the 22-year-old from Durham, North Carolina finally got her moment before the judges. The fast food worker sang “You Broke Me First” by Tate McRae. Katy thought it was a great choice. However, she wanted more enunciation. Ashley obliged. Lionel encouraged her to find that inner confidence. Luke liked the tone but felt she lost control of the high points. Katy gave her a yes. Luke was a no. Lionel, who related to getting over stage fright, ultimately said yes. All those rejections led to a golden ticket for this little engine that could.

Cody Winkler

The 25-year-old truck driver checked all the country star boxes in appearance and background. The Marion, Texan first sang “Under a Neon Halo” by Bill Green before Luke chimed in on guitar and brought him to life with some “Unwound” by George Strait. Katy felt his timing needed to be better but was as authentic as it gets. Lionel said he reminded him of Willie Nelson and was a yes. Katy thought there needed to be more fertilizer and was a no. Luke also said no, but Cody left a winner getting to perform alongside Luke.

Matt Wilson

The 21-year-old daycare teacher’s aide from Buffalo wanted to not only audition for himself but the young kids he works with each day. Matt came with his wife Melissa, who encouraged him to go on Idol. He sang “For Tonight” by Giveon. Luke had goosebumps. Lionel could hear the purity and believability. Katy felt his tone cuts through. Luke called it one of the most genuine, honest, and real performances he ever witnessed. Mr. Matt got a golden ticket to bring to the next show-and-tell.

Kaylin Hedges

The 15-year-old said her father joined the military and worked hard so she can pursue her musical dreams in New York. She spoke about how he missed the last nine birthdays and the sacrifices made due to being stationed overseas. The high school student dedicated her song “I’m Already There” by Lonestar to him. The judges played a video of dad cheering her on, only to reveal he was there in the flesh. A feel-good reunion for the family. Adding to the moment, Kaylin received a platinum ticket and gets to skip a round of Hollywood Week.

Aiden Adair

The 19-year-old from Clover, South Carolina went from pizza slicing to auditioning for a singing show. He displayed potential on “Break My Heart Again” from Finneas. The judges gave him some coaching before s taking on their request to perform “Let It Go” by James Bay. Luke feels he is developing before their very eyes. Katy was glad he pushed himself, going from a four to eight in five minutes. He’ll have the chance to come out of his shell more in the next round.

McKayla Stacey

The 16-year-old followed in her dad Phill Stacey’s footsteps here. The Top 6 finalist on the sixth season of American Idol came back 16 years later with his daughter. Former judge Paula Abdul gave McKayla some words of encouragement for the next generation Idol hopeful. McKayla showed some talent on “She Used to be Mine” by Sara Bareilles with Phill on piano. Lionel told her to think what she is thinking and not break character. Katy could hear the inexperience. Luke was also on the fence and chose no. Lionel thought she was worth rolling the dice. Katy felt she was born for a moment like this and broke the tie.

Nutsa Buzaladze

There is some international flavor this season. Take this 25-year-old from Georgia (the country), who has been looking to live the American dream. She flew 17 hours from Dubai to make her audition. The performer went all out on “Marmalade” by Patti LaBelle. Katy said there was a voice in there, but turned up too hot. Nutsa used the critique singing “Greatest Love of All” by Whitney Houston. Lionel enjoyed it and was happy that she took the instruction. Luke called her the J.Lo from Georgia. One to watch.

Trey Louis

The 21-year-old is further proof the mullet has officially made a comeback. This mattress salesman from Sante Fe, Texas tore it down on “Stone” by Whiskey Myers The trio of judges gave him a standing ovation. Luke compared him to Chris Stapleton. After asking him why he was doing Idol, Trey revealed how he was a survivor of a deadly high school shooting that cost him friends in May 2018. Katy broke down into tears crying, “Our country has f*ckin’ failed us.” The judges said they hoped his story was a reminder of the changes that needed to be made in regard to gun violence. Trey was sent through as he looks to shine a light on the darkness that overtook his hometown. Music can be a powerful healer.

