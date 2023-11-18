Best Lines of the Week (November 10-16): ‘When Diana Talks, the World Listens’

Bertie Carvel and Imelda Staunton in 'The Crown'
New beginnings are on the horizon in our favorite shows this week. The Crown returned to Netflix for the first part of Season 6, which follows Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) up until her final moments. The Golden Bachelor took us through the Fantasy Suites, and Gerry Turner felt stuck deciding who he wants to spend the rest of his life with. In The Santa Clauses, Cal (Austin Kane) is beginning his journey to become the next Santa, but things are not going so great for him.

The Peacock docuseries House of Kardashian premiered this week, giving us a closer look into the rise of the Kardashian Empire. Lessons in Chemistry is nearing the end, and this week we saw Elizabeth (Brie Larson) handling her newfound fame and uncovering Calvin’s (Lewis Pullman) past. Speaking of uncovering the past, Byron (Ashley Thomas) and Benny (Adrienne Warren) began to learn dark secrets about their mother’s (Chipo Chung) life on Black Cake

Let’s get into some of our favorite quotes from this week’s episodes.

Brie Larson in 'Lessons in Chemistry'
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth: “It was excruciating.”

Walter: “Well, that’s how you know you’re succeeding in showbiz.”

—Elizabeth (Larson) and Walter (Kevin Sussman) talk about her most recent show.

Joe Francis in 'House of Kardashian'
House of Kardashian (Peacock)

“There’s nothing like controversy to create an empire.”

—Joe Francis discusses Kim Kardashian’s sex tape scandal.

Jesse Palmer on 'The Golden Bachelor'
The Golden Bachelor (ABC)

Gerry: “I mean your parents — are you still feeling like Mom and Dad come down the stairs with a little extra spring in their step?”

Jesse: “TMI, TMI, Gerry.”

—Gerry Turner and Jesse Palmer discussing what the Fantasy Suites are about.

Bertie Carvel and Imelda Staunton in 'The Crown'
The Crown (Netflix)

“When Diana talks, the world listens.”

—Tony Blair (Bertie Carvel) talks to Queen Elizabeth (Imelda Staunton) about Diana (Debicki).

Austin Kane in 'The Santa Clauses'
The Santa Clauses (Disney+)

“For the love of Saint Nicholas, do I have to put training wheels on a folding chair?”

—Santa (Tim Allen) to Cal (Kane) after he passes out during sleigh training

The Great British Baking Show
The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

“You’ve let Prue down, you let me down, you let yourselves down. Consider yourselves roasted.”

Paul Hollywood to the bakers after each one of them failed to make steamed pudding

Niall Horan on 'The Voice'
The Voice (NBC)

“I didn’t think it was possible to sweat through a black shirt, but I’m giving it a good go today.”

Niall Horan is stunned by his team’s knockout performance.

Jason Oppenheim on 'Selling Sunset'
Selling Sunset (Netflix)

“To be clear, I no longer powder my balls. It just makes a mess.”

Jason Oppenheim’s response to Tan France asking him to talk more about something that was brought up in a previous episode

Ashley Thomas in 'Black Cake'
Black Cake (Hulu)

“I don’t care what Ma wanted anymore. She left us a goddamn mess.” 

—Byron (Thomas) after finding out his mother (Chung) had another daughter

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

“Darling, New York City Ballet is calling. They want you!”

Bruno Tonioli to Harry Jowsey after his performance

