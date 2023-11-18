New beginnings are on the horizon in our favorite shows this week. The Crown returned to Netflix for the first part of Season 6, which follows Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) up until her final moments. The Golden Bachelor took us through the Fantasy Suites, and Gerry Turner felt stuck deciding who he wants to spend the rest of his life with. In The Santa Clauses, Cal (Austin Kane) is beginning his journey to become the next Santa, but things are not going so great for him.

The Peacock docuseries House of Kardashian premiered this week, giving us a closer look into the rise of the Kardashian Empire. Lessons in Chemistry is nearing the end, and this week we saw Elizabeth (Brie Larson) handling her newfound fame and uncovering Calvin’s (Lewis Pullman) past. Speaking of uncovering the past, Byron (Ashley Thomas) and Benny (Adrienne Warren) began to learn dark secrets about their mother’s (Chipo Chung) life on Black Cake.

Let’s get into some of our favorite quotes from this week’s episodes.