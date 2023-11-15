Barry Williams, Who Left ‘DWTS’ in a Blaze of Glory, Says Being on the Show ‘Meant A Lot’

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Barry Williams isn’t going home with the Len Goodman Mirror Ball trophy now that he and pro dance partner Peta Murgatroyd have been eliminated from Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. However, he’s headed back to Branson, Missouri with something even better – the knowledge he’s entertained millions of DWTS fans and proven that guys in their 60s can still go shirtless!

The Brady Bunch star not only increased his scores from last week, earning a 32 for his and Murgatroyd’s rumba, but the pair also picked up an additional three points for impressing the judges in a salsa dance off against Jason Mraz and his pro partner Daniella Karagach.

Judge Derek Hough, who’s touring across the country with his dance show Derek Hough A Symphony of Dance, has said that Williams is the most popular contestant this season. “That made me feel great,” Williams told TV Insider after the show. “It makes me feel connected.”

Millions of Brady Bunch viewers supported Williams through this competition. “I grew up with so many people via [The Brady Bunch], and they tell me that they grew up with me,” the actor shares. “That means that connection is still alive and still real. It counts, and it makes a difference. When I can do something like this, at this stage, live on television and get this response? It’s meant a lot.”

Murgatroyd is fully aware of Williams’s popularity as Greg but says that both his performances and his dedication in rehearsals were the main factor in his success. “I couldn’t be prouder as a teacher,” she says. “”He has given me everything, every single time, and he never came in with a bad attitude. He never came in and said, ‘No.’ We never even had an argument. We are friends and this was such a beautiful experience for me. He’s one of my favorites. Truly.”

Williams was cheered on by his TV brother Christopher Knight (Peter), who was in the audience at last night’s show. Would he recommend that his Brady Bunch co-star sign up for DWTS? “No,” he says. “I mean…in a word, no. I know Chris. He’s not comfortable dancing…and it’s imperative that you’re passionate about doing this. If you’re not, you won’t last 20 minutes.”

The late Florence Henderson (Carol) competed in Season 11 and Maureen McCormick (Marcia) competed in Season 23. Would Williams recommend to his other Brady castmates – Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby), or Susan Olsen (Cindy) – sign up for DWTS? “If they wanted to,” Williams muses. “It’s not for everybody.”

The performer says he’ll be back for the DWTS finale on December 5 and is up for one last twirl on the floor with Murgatroyd. For now, he’s head back to Branson, Missouri to thank all the supporters who helped him get this far in the show.

“I want this to sink in,” he says of his DWTS experience. “I’ve got to reset. When I get home, I plan to have a big celebration party. A lot of people have been supporting me there and other places, too. I want a homecoming.

“I do want to give a big shoutout to all the fans, family members, supporters, and our audiences here, but mostly to Peta,” Williams praises. “She takes a lump of clay each week and says, ‘Okay. Let’s become a ballroom dancer.’”

Williams’s exit on Whitney Houston night was surprising given his show-stopping salsa in the dance-off, which earned him an additional three points, taking his score for the night to 35. That’s eight points higher than Harry Jowsey, who is paired with Rylee Arnold.

Jowsey says he’s thrilled to still be in the competition. “It’s been epic,” he says. “Hopefully, we dig deep this week and can get out there with the rest of them.”

Why does Arnold feel the voters have connected with her celeb partner? “He’s just like your typical guy, trying to do the show,” she says. “He’s charismatic and fun. It’s enjoyable to see him each week and do his thing.”

Arnold says she’d hold up a “10” paddle if she were asked to score Jowsey as a pupil. “He’s an amazing student,” she raves. “He works hard. He wants to be good. He wants to get better.”

Jowsey, likewise, is thrilled to be paired with Arnold. “I wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else,” he professes. “[Rylee] is an incredible teacher. We spent a lot of time together, and we’re not sick of each other.”

Is Jowsey up for doing the Dancing With the Stars tour, which kicks off in January 2024? “For sure,” he responds. “We’ll see which cities will have me.”

But first, the duo has to complete their run this season. “I can’t believe that we’re still here,” Jowsey says. “Taylor Swift Night [next week] is going to be crazy. They have some fun costumes for us.”

“I hope that we make it to the finals,” Arnold says. “That would be really awesome.”

Dancing With the Stars, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+