Best Lines of the Week (June 24-30): ‘I’d Rather Be Dead Than Boring’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Steve Martin as Charles, Martin Short as Oliver, and Selena Gomez as Mabel in Only Murders in the Building
Hulu

Leading up to the holiday weekend, this week’s TV roster offered us plenty of memorable moments, buzzy premieres, and, of course, standout lines that ranged from hilarious to heartfelt.

Prime Video‘s The Boys released its long-anticipated (and hyped up) “Herogasm” episode, which was just as wild as one would expect, given the title. Another superhero show, the CW‘s Superman & Lois, wrapped up its Bizarro World storyline with an action-packed finale that left just enough up in the air for a third season. Meanwhile, many other shows were just getting started: The Season 2 premiere of Hulu‘s Only Murders in the Building promised another intriguing mystery, and the first episode of HBO‘s Westworld Season 4 continued to expand upon its maze-like plot and brought back some familiar faces.

12 Finale Cliffhangers That Will Have Us Talking All SummerSee Also

12 Finale Cliffhangers That Will Have Us Talking All Summer

Some shows left characters in life-threatening situations, while others have relationships up in the air.

Read on for the most noteworthy lines that were in this week’s releases.

Baymax in the Baymax! Disney+ series
Disney+

Baymax! (Disney+)

Cass: “It’s just… I made a promise to take care of this family, and there is no promise without those customers. I’m afraid if I don’t stay open, they’ll just… find another place to go.”

Baymax: “They may find other cafés, but they will not find another Cass.”

—Baymax (Scott Adsit) comforts Cass (Maya Rudolph), who’s worried she’ll lose customers after taking time off for an injury.

Hayden Christensen is interviewed by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show
NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

“I remember walking into the living room with this big smile on my face. And he kind of put the dots together, but to confirm it for him, I lit up an imaginary lightsaber like [imitates lightsaber sound].”

Hayden Christensen on how he told his friend, a huge Star Wars fan, that he got the role of Anakin Skywalker

Steve Martin as Charles, Martin Short as Oliver, and Selena Gomez as Mabel in Only Murders in the Building
Hulu

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Mabel: “Oliver, stop. I need a life away from death. We should all just let ourselves be a little boring again.”

Oliver: “Can I just say something? I’d rather be dead than boring.”

—Mabel (Selena Gomez) tries to shut down Oliver (Martin Short), who is attempting to record her for a new season of their Only Murders podcast about Bunny Folger’s death.

Iman Vellani as Kamala and Aramis Knight as Kareem in Ms. Marvel
Disney+

Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

Kamala: “Where’d you learn to jump like that? Ninja Turtles?”

Kareem: “Where’d you learn yours, huh? Donkey Kong?”

—Kamala (Iman Vellani) exchanges snarky quips with Kareem (Aramis Knight) as they fight at the train station in Pakistan.

Adam Rayner as Tal-Rho in Superman and Lois
The CW

Superman & Lois (The CW)

“I’m not fighting for the world, Kal. I’m fighting for you. You and your family. The only people on this planet that truly matter to me.”

—Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) to a powerless Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) before trying to stop Ally from merging their Earth and Bizarro World

Evan Rachel Wood as Christina in Westworld
HBO

Westworld (HBO)

“What if I’m not the one that’s broken? What if it’s the world that needs fixing?”

—Christina (Evan Rachel Wood) to her date after he suggests that she needs to take tabs to cure her depression

Park Hae-soo as Berlin in Money Heist: Korea
Netflix

Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area (Netflix)

“Alright, follow my orders from here on out. If any of you take a chance, we’ll only go to prison, but you will all die.”

—Berlin’s (​​Park Hae-soo) warning to the security guards while the team is taking over the Unified Korea Mint

Erin Moriarty as Annie and Laz Alonso as MM in The Boys
Prime Video

The Boys (Prime Video)

“And I’m still that kid, still getting up in the middle of the night checking the burners. ‘Cause if I don’t, Soldier Boy’s gonna come back, and he’s gonna kill my family. I got to get this motherf***ker out of my head and end this.”

—M.M. (Laz Alonso) explains the cause of his OCD to Annie (Erin Moriarty) as they drive to the home of Soldier Boy’s old teammates, thinking they’re his next target.

Vincent Macaigne as Rene in Irma Vep
HBO

Irma Vep (HBO)

René: “Movies are fairytales.”

Mira: “Not all of them.”

René: “Yeah, but only the best.”

—René (Vincent Macaigne) after he invites his lead actress Mira (Alicia Vikander) to his apartment and expresses his doubt in his ability to adapt Les Vampires to its full potential

Maya Rudolph as Molly in Loot
Apple TV+

Loot (Apple TV+)

“Why did this happen to me? Is it because I didn’t get preventative Botox?”

—Billionaire Molly Novak (Maya Rudolph) to her assistant Nicholas (Joel Kim Booster) after she divorces her husband of 20 years for cheating on her with a younger woman

Baymax!

Irma Vep

Loot

Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area

Ms. Marvel

Only Murders in the Building

Superman & Lois

The Boys

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Westworld

Adam Rayner

Alicia Vikander

Erin Moriarty

Evan Rachel Wood

Joel Kim Booster

Laz Alonso

Martin Short

Maya Rudolph

Scott Adsit

Selena Gomez

Tyler Hoechlin