Best Lines of the Week (July 23-29): ‘My Bedroom!’
August is just around the corner and we had some great lines to close off the month of July. iCarly showed happiness is hard to come by, Catfish: The TV Show proved looks can be deceiving, and Rick and Morty gave us some Thanksgiving-themed shenanigans.
Elsewhere Turner & Hooch gave us a hilarious Die Hard parody, Ted Lasso continued providing some heartwarming jokes, and American Horror Stories showed the dark side of influencer culture.
See Also
Jason Sudeikis Reveals How Foo Fighters Inspired ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2
One song in particular has impacted storylines in the Apple TV+ series.
Scroll down to see if your favorites made it this week!