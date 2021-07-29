Jason Sudeikis Reveals How Foo Fighters Inspired ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2

Ted Lasso star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis has revealed that a certain Foo Fighters song inspired the second season of his hit Apple TV+ comedy series.

Speaking to Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus on the After School Radio show, Sudeikis explained how music has always been a big part of his creative process, especially during his time working on Saturday Night Live. “When we were on SNL I would write a lot of sketches to music,” he said, specifically referencing a 2007 sketch set to “Danny’s Song” by Loggins and Messina.

However, it’s Foo Fighters’ 1998 hit “My Hero” that is currently inspiring the comedian for his work on Ted Lasso. “My Hero was the first time that I heard a song, and I felt I saw a whole movie about that song. At least my interpretation of it,” Sudeikis said. “I’ve never spoken to Gus [Brandt] nor Dave [Grohl] or any of the guys in the band about what that song is about. Some of those themes are literally being used in season two of Ted Lasso, which I hadn’t put together until I put together this list.”

He added: “Just the idea of false prophets or don’t meet your heroes or the idea that all statues have clay feet, I think is another example of that. People are human. I pay attention when a song becomes a muse, whether you end up using the tune or not. But yeah, I saw a beginning, middle and end to a story in that song, for me. That was really profound at 21 years old, 22 years old, having just moved to Chicago to try this acting thing.”

Many people think that “My Hero” is about Grohl’s friend and former Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain. However, while the Foo Fighters frontman has stated “there’s definitely an element of Kurt in that song,” he has also said the song is dedicated to ordinary, everyday heroes.

