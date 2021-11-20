This week brought us so much excitement that we have not been able to look away from our televisions. Between new music gracing our screens, new seasons of our long-time favorites, and new shows that already are topping our favorites lists, it was difficult to choose just a few best lines.

Musical powerhouses Taylor Swift, Adele, and Alanis Morissette jumped from our earbuds and landed right in front of our eyes. Swift’s historic Saturday Night Live performance was 10 minutes of smiles, tears, and nostalgia. Adele opened up in her interview with Oprah Winfrey and absolutely wowed us with her immaculately rich vocals during CBS’ special, Adele One Night Only. And finally, Morissette gave us insight to her iconic career and musical journey in the HBO documentary Music Box: Jagged.

But with all of this magical music content, we did not forget about our favorites, such as Riverdale and The Morning Show. Joining this list of favorites is new Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door starring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell.

Scroll down to read some of our favorite lines from this week’s incredible lineup!