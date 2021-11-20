Best Lines of the Week (November 12-18): ‘You Don’t Break Up With Someone By Fax’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Lindsey Kraft-Deborah-theshrinknextdoor-appletv
Apple TV+

This week brought us so much excitement that we have not been able to look away from our televisions. Between new music gracing our screens, new seasons of our long-time favorites, and new shows that already are topping our favorites lists, it was difficult to choose just a few best lines.

Musical powerhouses Taylor Swift, Adele, and Alanis Morissette jumped from our earbuds and landed right in front of our eyes. Swift’s historic Saturday Night Live performance was 10 minutes of smiles, tears, and nostalgia. Adele opened up in her interview with Oprah Winfrey and absolutely wowed us with her immaculately rich vocals during CBS’ special, Adele One Night Only. And finally, Morissette gave us insight to her iconic career and musical journey in the HBO documentary Music Box: Jagged.

Adele: 6 Takeaways From Singer's Big CBS Interview With OprahSee Also

Adele: 6 Takeaways From Singer's Big CBS Interview With Oprah

Hit-maker opened up about her divorce, dramatic weight loss, and her new album.

But with all of this magical music content, we did not forget about our favorites, such as Riverdale and The Morning Show. Joining this list of favorites is new Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door starring Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell.

Scroll down to read some of our favorite lines from this week’s incredible lineup!

Reneé Rapp, portraying Leighton, in her college dorm in The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max.
HBO Max

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

“Also he shed on the sofa like a cat. The dude was a yeti.”

– Leighton (Reneé Rapp), as the four roommates try to console Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) after her break up with her hometown boyfriend

Alanis Morissette during her interview segments for new HBO documentary, Music Box: Jagged
HBO

Jagged (HBO)

“I mean, that’s just how my whole life has been, to this day. I’m either super public or I’m in my sweatpants writing, creating, generating.”

–Alanis Morissette discusses the ebbs and flows of her fame within her career and life.

Taylor Swift during her 10-minute long performance of
Will Heath/NBC

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

“And you were tossing me the car keys / ‘F**k the patriarchy’ / Keychain on the ground.”

Taylor Swift delivers her poetic lyrics with genuine emotion during her performance of her 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” marking the longest ever musical performance on Saturday Night Live. Swift and her musicians played with the song’s accompanying film (starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien) behind them.

NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

“I don’t want to single anyone out… but shoutout to Holland, shoutout to Ruffalo.”

Simu Liu calls out Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo for their tendencies to spoil and cites it as the reason behind why Marvel is so secretive even with their actors.

Cole Sprouse introduces the alternate reality of
CW

Riverdale (The CW)

“Let’s go next door, where my old chum, Archie Andrews, is living with my ex-girlfriend, Betty Cooper. Let that one sink in for a minute.”

– Jughead (Cole Sprouse) during the hauntingly put-together introduction to Rivervale

Adele One Night Only CBS Special
CBS

Adele One Night Only (CBS)

“It’s the absolute honor of my life, baby, to have you here tonight, and you look so beautiful and so handsome.”

– On stage, Adele addresses her son, Angelo, who’s seeing her perform for the first time in his life.

Julianna Marguiles as Laura Peterson on the morning show
Apple TV+

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

“Well, that’s because nobody was gossiping about you yet.”

–Alex (Jennifer Aniston) gets a reality check when Laura (Julianna Margulies) reminds her of the time she gossiped about her sexuality.

Billy Eichner as Walt Whitman on Dickinson Season 3
Apple TV+

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

“Follow me, Emily Dickinson, let’s go hurt ourselves!”

– Walt Whitman (Billy Eichner) takes Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) on a tour of New York City to confront the pains of the world.

Lindsey Kraft as Deborah on The Shrink Next Door
Apple TV+

The Shrink Next Door (Apple TV+)

“You don’t break up with someone by fax.”

– Deborah (Lindsey Kraft) asks Phyllis (Kathryn Hahn) why Marty (Will Ferrell) hasn’t returned any of her fax messages.

Netflix

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

“I am scared sockless.”

–Contestant Giuseppe shares his thoughts for the season finale.

Adele One Night Only

Dickinson

Jagged

Music Box

Riverdale

Saturday Night Live

The Great British Bake Off

The Morning Show

The Sex Lives of College Girls

The Shrink Next Door

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Adele

Billy Eichner

Cole Sprouse

Hailee Steinfeld

Jennifer Aniston

Julianna Margulies

Kathryn Hahn

KJ Apa

Lili Reinhart

Mark Ruffalo

Paul Rudd

Pauline Chalamet

Reneé Rapp

Simu Liu

Taylor Swift

Tom Holland

Will Ferrell