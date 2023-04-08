Best Lines of the Week (March 31-April 6): ‘Shantay You Both Stay’

In honor of the first week of April, it felt as though TV gifted us with a whole week of firsts.

We saw Quinta Brunson host Saturday Night Live for the very first time and kill it. Based on her laugh-out-loud performances, there’s just no way this will be her first and last time hosting the show. We watched Jelly Roll get emotional as he won Male Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. In addition to this award, he also won Breakthrough Male Video and Digital First Performance, making him a first-time award winner at the show.

We witnessed history being made when the Louisiana State University Tigers beat the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and won the 2023 NCAA Women’s National Championship — the team’s first-ever national title. And we sat on the edge of our seats, biting our fingernails in the moments leading up to RuPaul‘s decision on who was going to be sent home, Anetra or Mistress Isabelle Brooks (luckily, they were both safe — another first of the season)!

Keep reading to see some of our favorite lines from this week!

Quinta Brunson on SNL
NBC

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

“Remember how important teachers are. Acknowledge the work they do every day. And for the love of God, pay them the money they deserve.”

Quinta Brunson discusses how poorly teachers are treated during her opening monologue.

katy-perry-american-idol-sara-beth
ABC

American Idol (ABC)

“I know life is scary. I also know that it’s easier to walk away than to be rejected. But then I also know that you lose out on your fullest potential. I know you love your family, your kids; I know that as a mother. But self-love is just as big as motherly love. Don’t leave the competition.”

— Judge Katy Perry pleads with 25-year-old mother of three Sara Beth to stay in the competition instead of returning home.

The CW

Riverdale (The CW)

“Listen, if you hurt my boy, you and I are going to have some serious trouble, Little Miss Femme Fatale.”

— Mary (Molly Ringwald) turns into a mama bear when she calls out Veronica (Camila Mendes) for making Archie (KJ Apa) audition to go with her to the sock hop.

robin-thicke-saves-mantis-masked-singer
FOX

The Masked Singer (FOX)

“My 12-year-old son played Charlie in the Willy Wonka play, and he sang that song just months ago on stage. So I cannot let you go home when you sing my dad’s song and my son’s song.”

Robin Thicke saved Mantis from elimination because the contestant sang “(I’ve Got a) Golden Ticket” and Alan Thicke’s favorite song “Old Time Rock & Roll.”

Kurt Fuller in Night Court
NBC

Night Court (NBC)

“It’s my investment guy. If I don’t answer, he goes rogue. Last time, he went all in on Theranos after the documentary.”

— After receiving a phone call, District Attorney Jeff Dewitt (Kurt Fuller) explains to Dan (John Larroquette) and Abby (Melissa Rauch) why he needs to excuse himself to answer it.

rupaul-drag-race
MTV

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

“I’ve made my decision. For the first time this season, shantay you both stay.”

— After Anetra and Mistress Isabelle Brooks lip-sync battle for the final spot in the finale, RuPaul decides that both queens will move on to the finale of season 15.

Jelly Roll at the CMT Awards
CBS

CMT Music Awards (CBS)

“It may have looked like it was only 30 yards, but it took me 39 years to walk from over there to get right here.”

Jelly Roll discusses how long the journey was for him to get to the CMT Music Awards stage after winning the Male Video of the Year.

Alan-Ruck-Succession-S4E2-HBO
HBO

Succession (HBO)

“You’re needy love sponges. And I’m a plant that grows on rocks and lives off insects that die inside of me.”

— Connor (Alan Ruck) exposes his siblings to a crushing realization after his failed wedding rehearsal and a botched attempt at reconciliation between them and Logan (Brian Cox).

NBC

NCAA Women’s National Championship (NBC)

“I get to coach at an institution that is internationally known. Those three letters, LSU, there is no mistake what they stand for: Louisiana State University.”

— Coach Kim Mulkey addresses the crowd after the Louisiana State University Tigers win the 2023 NCAA Women’s National Championship.

Showtime

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

“C’mon, Shipman. I’m looking awfully necrotic.”

— A deceased Jackie (Ella Purnell) asks teen Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) to do her makeup.

