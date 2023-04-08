In honor of the first week of April, it felt as though TV gifted us with a whole week of firsts.

We saw Quinta Brunson host Saturday Night Live for the very first time and kill it. Based on her laugh-out-loud performances, there’s just no way this will be her first and last time hosting the show. We watched Jelly Roll get emotional as he won Male Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. In addition to this award, he also won Breakthrough Male Video and Digital First Performance, making him a first-time award winner at the show.

We witnessed history being made when the Louisiana State University Tigers beat the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and won the 2023 NCAA Women’s National Championship — the team’s first-ever national title. And we sat on the edge of our seats, biting our fingernails in the moments leading up to RuPaul‘s decision on who was going to be sent home, Anetra or Mistress Isabelle Brooks (luckily, they were both safe — another first of the season)!

Keep reading to see some of our favorite lines from this week!