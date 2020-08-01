Best Lines on TV (July 24-30): ‘It’s a Time of Progress’

Reality and game show TV certainly delivered this week. Cravings for some competition were satisfied through Ultimate Tag and America’s Got Talent, while the petty drama of reality TV found its place on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars and The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Two new British series, Maxxx and In My Skin, began streaming, along with brand new seasons of Last Chance U and Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons.

Finally, we got some good laughs on Late Night with Seth Meyers and American Dad.

Check out our favorite quotes on television this week below.