Best Lines on TV (July 24-30): 'It's a Time of Progress'

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Best TV Quotes RuPaul Toughest Prisons American Dad
VH1; Netflix; TBS

Reality and game show TV certainly delivered this week. Cravings for some competition were satisfied through Ultimate Tag and America’s Got Talent, while the petty drama of reality TV found its place on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars and The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Two new British series, Maxxx and In My Skin, began streaming, along with brand new seasons of Last Chance U and Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons.

Finally, we got some good laughs on Late Night with Seth Meyers and American Dad.

Check out our favorite quotes on television this week below.

Late Night with Seth Meyers
NBC

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

“But I think it’s really really an incredible time. I think it’s a time of progress. I really hope we don’t backslide from where we’re heading.”

A Black Lady Sketch Show creator Robin Thede talks with Seth Meyers about the current era of social progress, and the historic Emmy nominations for her sketch comedy series.

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars
VH1

RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars (VH1)

“The winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars…The next queen queen to be inducted into the Drag Race Hall of Fame…is…Shea Couleé.”

– Fan favorite Shea Couleé is announced as the winner of Rupaul’s Drage Race: All Stars Season 5

Maxxx, Rose
E4

Maxxx (E4, Hulu)

“You told the police it was only a matter of time before she stabbed you and took your skin as a trophy.”

– Amit (Alan Asaad) questions why Maxxx (O-T Fagbenle) would want to move in with his strange, crazy-eyed cousin.

American Dad, Stan, Klaus
TBS

American Dad (TBS)

“Looks like it’s official! You’re looking at the new member of an exclusive little club known as Scientology.”

– Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), the Smith family’s goldfish, receives an email that he has become a part of the Scientology community, to which Stan (Seth MacFarlane) hardly even bats an eye.

Real Housewives of Potomac - Jamal Harrison Bryant, Gizelle Bryant, Wendy Osefo - Season 5
Larry French/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Bravo)

“This is for Sherman asking for my Jay-Z tickets back.” 

– Gizelle Bryant cracks a joke about her ex-boyfriend as she takes a sledgehammer to a wall in the “How They Got Here 2020” special.

Ultimate Tag, JJ Watt
Fox

Ultimate Tag (Fox)

“When you get tagged here it doesn’t mean you’re it, it means you’re out.”

J.J. Watt, host of the show, introduces the intensity of the game before the season finale episode alongside his brothers, T.J. Watt and Derek Watt.

In My Skin, Bethan
BBC

In My Skin (BBC)

“Ohh. F**king toot my chute.”

– Nana (Di Botcher) is bummed when she hears that her daughter, Bethan’s (Gabrielle Creevy) mother, is back in the hospital for her bipolar disorder.

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons
Netflix

Inside the World's Toughest Prisons (Netflix)

“There are 35 prison guards to 4,000 prisoners in the prison that I’m heading to, and that bothers me, that worries me because who is there to protect the prisoners? Who is there to protect the guards? Who is there to protect me?”

– Raphael Rowe shares his fears as he heads to a prison in crime-ridden Paraguay, where he will live as a prisoner to experience the harsh living conditions.

Last Chance U, Rej
Netflix

Last Chance U (Netflix)

“My dad told me, ‘Don’t have a plan B,’ because plan B will take me away from plan A. So I’m going to go at football the hardest I can until I can’t do it anymore.”

– Rej, who is the #1 defensive back in the state of California and #3 in the country, is committed to giving everything he has to accomplish his dream of playing in the NFL.

America's Got Talent, Judge cuts
NBC

America's Got Talent (NBC)

Terry Crews: “Is this the first time you’ve seen each other since the auditions?”

Howie Mandel: “This is the first time I’ve seen another human being outside of my own house.”

– The AGT team creatively came up with a way for the show go on after the coronavirus made it too dangerous for in-person acts and audiences: the judges sat socially-distanced in a movie lot in front of a ginormous movie screen for Judge Cuts.

