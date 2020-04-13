From Colton Underwood to Andi Dorfman — 11 Juicy Bachelor Nation Books

Countless Bachelor and Bachelorette stars become public figures after their time on TV, but only a select few really know how to cash in on their newfound fame.

Some alums have started podcasts, others have taken hosting jobs, and an even smaller number have had the ability to turn their experience on the small screen into a best-selling book.

While we love Chris Harrison’s fictional novel, The Perfect Letter, and former Bachelor star Travis Stork’s books on health, we’re here to focus on the juiciest books to come out of Bachelor Nation. From dishing on failed relationships to struggling with sexuality, scroll down below for books giving you your Bachelor fill in the hiatus.