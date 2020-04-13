From Colton Underwood to Andi Dorfman — 11 Juicy Bachelor Nation Books

Countless Bachelor and Bachelorette stars become public figures after their time on TV, but only a select few really know how to cash in on their newfound fame.

Some alums have started podcasts, others have taken hosting jobs, and an even smaller number have had the ability to turn their experience on the small screen into a best-selling book.

While we love Chris Harrison’s fictional novel, The Perfect Letter, and former Bachelor star Travis Stork’s books on health, we’re here to focus on the juiciest books to come out of Bachelor Nation. From dishing on failed relationships to struggling with sexuality, scroll down below for books giving you your Bachelor fill in the hiatus.

colton-underwood-bachelor-book
ABC/Image Group LA

The First Time: Finding Myself by Colton Underwood

Colton is the most recent Bachelor Nation member to release a memoir and he opens up about everything from struggling with his sexuality to falling in love with his season’s winner, Cassie Randolph. Not to mention, Colton also discusses his public relationship with Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman and why it fell apart.

andi-dorfman-bachelorette-book
ABC/Heidi Gutman

It’s Not Okay by Andi Dorfman

After competing on Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor and then becoming The Bachelorette herself, no one was surprised when Andi decided to release a tell-all in 2016. In the book, Andi opens up about her failed engagement to Josh Murray and how to move on from a negative relationship. The book was such a hit, she released a 2018 follow-up, Single State of Mind.

amanda-stanton-bachelor-book
ABC

Now Accepting Roses by Amanda Stanton

In her 2019 memoir, Amanda gets honest about her relationship with Josh Murray, including their failed engagement, and even goes into his control and anger issues.

sean-lowe-bachelor
ABC/Rick Rowell

For the Right Reasons by Sean Lowe

The former Bachelor star’s 2015 memoir isn’t the juiciest Bachelor Nation tell-all, but that doesn’t mean he holds back. Sean opens up about his experience on reality TV, falling in love with his wife, and how hard it was to live out his faith in a world consumed by fame.

courtney-robertson-bachelor-book
Instagram

I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain by Courtney Robertson

Despite getting engaged to Ben Flajnik, Courtney was definitely considered to be the villain of Season 16. In her 2014 memoir, Courtney opens up about her time before the show, her failed relationship with Ben, crazy celebrity hookups, and everything in between.

bob-guiney-bachelor-book
ABC

What a Difference a Year Makes by Bob Guiney

In the 2003 book, Bob gets real about being rejected by Bachelorette Trista Sutter and what it was like to be selected as the Season 4 Bachelor. From dealing with divorce to getting honest about his mental health struggles, Bob covers it all in this memoir.

melissa-rycroft-bachelor-book
Instagram

My Reality by Melissa Rycroft

Melissa penned her 2012 memoir after Jason Mesnick broke off their engagement due to still being in love with runner-up Molly Malaney (now Mesnick). Not only was the experience heartbreaking, but Melissa also battled depression but she was luckily able to find herself — and true love.

emily-maynard-bachelorette-book
ABC/John Fleenor

I Said Yes by Emily Maynard

Emily’s engagement to Brad Womack on The Bachelor didn’t last long, but she thought she had found true love with Jef Holm during her time as The Bachelorette. When that relationship didn’t last either, Emily found herself lost and in her 2016 book, Emily reflects on her past romances and how her relationship with God led her to the man and family of her dreams.

shawntel-newton-bachelor-book
Instagram

Final Rose by Shawntel Newton

Though it ultimately didn’t work out with Brad Womack, Shawntel decided to write a 2012 memoir, in which she opens up about her childhood, losing her father, and what it was like to compete on the reality show.

trista-sutter-bachelorette-book
ABC/John Fleenor

Happily Ever After: The Life-Changing Power of a Grateful Heart by Trista Sutter

Much like Sean, Trista’s memoir isn’t filled with juicy gossip and crazy stories, but she does have a lot of advice considering she’s the first-ever Bachelorette. Inside the 2013 tell-all, Trista opens up about her marriage to Ryan Sutter and what it’s like raising children in today’s world.

jen-schefft-bachelorette-book
ABC

Better Single Than Sorry by Jen Schefft

Newer viewers of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette may not be familiar with Jen, but she’s well-known to those really invested in Bachelor Nation. Not only did she accept Andrew Firestone’s proposal at the end of his season — and then break up with him months later — she also became the first Bachelorette to reject both of her final two suitors’s proposals. In her 2007 book, Jen opens up about the backlash she faced from saying no and what it means to be a single woman in today’s society.

