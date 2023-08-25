‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 9 Cast: Who’s Looking for Love Again? (PHOTOS)

Eliza Isichei, Blake Moynes, and Rachel Recchia in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelor in Paradise

A new group of Bachelor Nation favorites are hoping to find love again on Bachelor in Paradise this fall.

ABC has announced 18 of the standouts and fan favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette returning to the franchise in the spinoff that offers them another shot at love. (Additional cast will be revealed throughout the season.) Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 will premiere on Thursday, September 28 at 9/8c. Returning are Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams at the bar.

The Season 9 cast includes a Bachelorette (Rachel Recchia) and returning Bachelor in Paradise single (Eliza Isichei). There are five men from the just-finished The Bachelorette Season 20 (Brayden Bowers, Aaron Bryant, Peter Cappio, Sean McLaughlin, and Aaron Schwartzman) and eight women from the most recent season of The Bachelor (Greer Blitzer, Jessica “Jess” Girod, Katherine “Kat” Izzo, Olivia Lewis, Mercedes Northup, Kylee Russell, Brooklyn Willie, and Catherine “Cat” Wong). Blake Moynes is going for his third attempt to find love after two seasons of The Bachelorette.

Three more former Bachelorettes — Katie Thurston (Season 17), Charity Lawson (Season 20), and Hannah Brown (Season 15) — will appear this season on the beaches of paradise.

'The Bachelorette': Charity and Dotun Are Getting Married ASAP

Bachelor in Paradise is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, and Louis Caric serve as executive producers.

Scroll down to see which singles are hoping to find love again.

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 9 Premiere, Thursday, September 28, 9/8c, ABC

Aaron Bryant in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Aaron Bryant

The Bachelorette Season 20

Aaron Schwartzman in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Aaron Schwartzman

The Bachelorette Season 20

Blake Moynes in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Blake Moynes

The Bachelorette Seasons 16 and 17

Brayden Bowers in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brayden Bowers

The Bachelorette Season 20

Brooklyn Willie in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Brooklyn Willie

The Bachelor Season 27

Catherine “Cat” Wong in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Catherine “Cat” Wong

The Bachelor Season 27

Eliza Isichei in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Eliza Isichei

The Bachelor Season 26 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Greer Blitzer in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Greer Blitzer

The Bachelor Season 27

Jessica “Jess” Girod in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Jessica “Jess” Girod

The Bachelor Season 27

Katherine “Kat” Izzo in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katherine “Kat” Izzo

The Bachelor Season 27

Kylee Russell in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kylee Russell

The Bachelor Season 27

Mercedes Northup in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Mercedes Northup

The Bachelor Season 27

Olivia Lewis in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Olivia Lewis

The Bachelor Season 27

Peter Cappio in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Peter Cappio

The Bachelorette Season 20

Rachel Recchia in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Rachel Recchia

The Bachelor Season 26 and The Bachelorette Season 19

Samantha “Sam” Jeffries in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Samantha “Sam” Jeffries

The Bachelor Season 26

Sean McLaughlin in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Sean McLaughlin

The Bachelorette Season 20

Will Urena in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Will Urena

The Bachelorette Season 18

Jesse Palmer in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Host Jesse Palmer

Wells Adams in 'Bachelor in Paradise'
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Wells Adams

Bachelor in Paradise

