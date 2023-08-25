A new group of Bachelor Nation favorites are hoping to find love again on Bachelor in Paradise this fall.

ABC has announced 18 of the standouts and fan favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette returning to the franchise in the spinoff that offers them another shot at love. (Additional cast will be revealed throughout the season.) Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 will premiere on Thursday, September 28 at 9/8c. Returning are Jesse Palmer as host and Wells Adams at the bar.

The Season 9 cast includes a Bachelorette (Rachel Recchia) and returning Bachelor in Paradise single (Eliza Isichei). There are five men from the just-finished The Bachelorette Season 20 (Brayden Bowers, Aaron Bryant, Peter Cappio, Sean McLaughlin, and Aaron Schwartzman) and eight women from the most recent season of The Bachelor (Greer Blitzer, Jessica “Jess” Girod, Katherine “Kat” Izzo, Olivia Lewis, Mercedes Northup, Kylee Russell, Brooklyn Willie, and Catherine “Cat” Wong). Blake Moynes is going for his third attempt to find love after two seasons of The Bachelorette.

Three more former Bachelorettes — Katie Thurston (Season 17), Charity Lawson (Season 20), and Hannah Brown (Season 15) — will appear this season on the beaches of paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, and Louis Caric serve as executive producers.

Scroll down to see which singles are hoping to find love again.

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 9 Premiere, Thursday, September 28, 9/8c, ABC