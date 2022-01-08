How to Follow Clayton’s ‘Bachelor’ Contestants on Instagram

Clayton Echard’s Bachelor season has officially begun! After being sent home before Hometowns on Season 18 during Michelle Young’s time on The Bachelorette, the former NFL player began his new journey for love on Monday night’s Season 26 premiere.

Following the official contestant list released by ABC in December, fans officially met Clayton’s lineup of ladies during the season premiere, each with their own unique personalities and memorable entrances. The lineup of 31 contestants (now down to 22) come from all across the country and across the pond, hailing from the West Coast all the way to Germany!

As Bachelor Nation fans continue to learn more about them each week, find out how you can follow each of the women of Season 26 on Instagram down below!

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Cassidy Timbrooks
Cassidy Timbrooks/Instagram

Cassidy Timbrooks

Find Cassidy on Instagram at @cassidytimbrooks

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Claire Heilig
Claire Heilig/Instagram

Claire Heilig

Follow Claire on Instagram at @claireheilig

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Daria Rose
Daria Rose/Instagram

Daria Rose

Follow Daria on Instagram at @darilynmonrosee

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Eliza Isichei
Eliza Isichei/Instagram

Eliza Isichei

Follow Eliza on Instagram at @elizaisichei

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Elizabeth Corrigan
Elizabeth Corrigan/Instagram

Elizabeth Corrigan

Follow Elizabeth on Instagram at @ecorrigan5280

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Ency Abedin
Ency Abedin/Instagram

Ency Abedin

Follow Ency on Instagram at @ency_abedin

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Gabby Windey
Gabby Windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey

Follow Gabby on Instagram at @gabriela.windey

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Genevieve Parisi
Genevieve Parisi/Instagram

Genevieve Parisi

Follow Genevieve on Instagram at @genparisi

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Hailey Malles
Hailey Malles/Instagram

Hailey Malles

Follow Hailey on Instagram at @haileyluhoo

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Hunter Haag
Hunter Haag/Instagram

Hunter Haag

Follow Hunter on Instagram at @hunterchaag

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Ivana Noble
Ivana Noble/Instagram

Ivana Noble

Follow Ivana on Instagram at @ivananoble

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Jane Paik
Jane Paik/Instagram

Jane Paik

Follow Jane on Instagram at @janeoliviapaik

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Jill Chin
Jill Chin/Instagram

Jill Chin

Follow Jill on Instagram at @jillchin_

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Kate Gallivan
Kate Gallivan/Instagram

Kate Gallivan

Follow Kate on Instagram at @kategallivan

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Kira Mengistu
Kira Mengistu/Instagram

Kira Mengistu

Follow Kira on Instagram at @kiramengistu

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Lindsay Dobbs
Lindsay Dobbs/Instagram

Lindsay Dobbs

Follow Lindsay on Instagram at @lindsayraedobbs

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Lyndsey Windham
Lyndsey Windham/Instagram

Lyndsey Windham

Follow Lyndsey on Instagram at @Lyndsey_windham

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Mara Agreat
Mara Agreat/Instagram

Mara Agreat

Follow Mara on Instagram at @agreat_mara

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Marlena Wesh
Marlena Wesh/Instagram

Marlena Wesh

Follow Marlena on Instagram at @marlenawesh

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Melina Nasab
Melina Nasab/Instagram

Melina Nasab

Follow Melina on Instagram at @melnasab

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Rachel Recchia
Rachel Recchia/Instagram

Rachel Recchia

Follow Rachel on Instagram at @pilot.rachel

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Rianna Hockaday
Rianna Hockaday/Instagram

Rianna Hockaday

Follow Rianna on Instagram at @riannahockaday

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Salley Carson
Salley Carson/Instagram

Salley Carson

Follow Salley on Instagram at @salleycarson

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Samantha Jeffries
Samantha Jeffries/Instagram

Samantha Jeffries

Follow Samantha on Instagram at @samcjeffries

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Sarah Hamrick
Sarah Hamrick/Instagram

Sarah Hamrick

Follow Sarah on Instagram at @sarahahamrick

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Serene Russell
Serene Russell/Instagram

Serene Russell

Follow Serene on Instagram at @serenebrookrussell

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Shanae Ankney
Shanae Ankney/Instagram

Shanae Ankney

Follow Shanae on Instagram at @shanae.a

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Sierra Jackson
Sierra Jackson/Instagram

Sierra Jackson

Follow Sierra on Instagram at @sierrajackzen

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Susie Evans
Susie Evans/Instagram

Susie Evans

Follow Susie on Instagram at @susiecevans

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Teddi Wright
Teddi Wright/Instagram

Teddi Wright

Follow Teddi on Instagram at @teddiwright

'The Bachelor' Season 26 Contestants, Tessa Tookes
Tessa Tookes/Instagram

Tessa Tookes

Follow Tessa on Instagram at @tessauce

