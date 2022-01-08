How to Follow Clayton’s ‘Bachelor’ Contestants on Instagram

Clayton Echard’s Bachelor season has officially begun! After being sent home before Hometowns on Season 18 during Michelle Young’s time on The Bachelorette, the former NFL player began his new journey for love on Monday night’s Season 26 premiere.

Following the official contestant list released by ABC in December, fans officially met Clayton’s lineup of ladies during the season premiere, each with their own unique personalities and memorable entrances. The lineup of 31 contestants (now down to 22) come from all across the country and across the pond, hailing from the West Coast all the way to Germany!

As Bachelor Nation fans continue to learn more about them each week, find out how you can follow each of the women of Season 26 on Instagram down below!

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC