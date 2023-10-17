‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Reveals Daniel Dae Kim’s Fire Lord Ozai & More (PHOTOS)

Daniel Dae Kim lights up the screen in the first photo of his Fire Lord Ozai in Netflix‘s Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The streamer shared a collection of photos of the Fire Nation from the series, including a first look at General Iroh played by Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Zhao played by Ken Leung, and a new image of Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko.

The Fire Nation photos join the previously revealed shots of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka. Netflix has not yet announced an exact release date, but it will debut in 2024. Netflix promises the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender “will be an authentic adaptation of the award-winning and beloved Nickelodeon animated series” of the same name.

Season 1 will consist of eight episodes and will follow the plot fans of the original animated series fans know well. For those unfamiliar with the series, Avatar is set in a world where people from four different nations can magically bend the elements to their will. Aang, the last airbender, must learn how to waterbend, earthbend, and eventually firebend to complete his training to fulfill his destiny as the Avatar. The Avatar is destined to save their world from the destructive forces of the Fire Nation, led by Kim’s Ozai.

Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Alongside Kim is Rideback’s Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, Aladdin) and Lindsey Liberatore (Walker) as executive producers as well as Michael Goi (Swamp Thing, American Horror Story). Goi, Roseanne Liang (also a co-executive producer), Jabbar Raisani, and Jet Wilkinson direct.

See Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action cast in the gallery below.

Avatar: The Last Airbender, Series Premiere, 2024, Netflix