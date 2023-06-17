Netflix has finally revealed a first look and release window for its upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation, based on the popular animated series from Nickelodeon.

In the footage revealed at the streaming service’s Tudum event, we see multiple symbols for water, earth, fire, and air; the core power behind bending arts is the ability to control each element in the Avatar universe. We then see the title for the show, followed by a release window of 2024. Check out the video above.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is slated to be “an authentic adaptation” reimaged as a live-action adventure. Like the original animated series, it takes place in a world where people from the four nations — the fire nation, the water tribes, the earth kingdom, and the air nation — can bend the elements to their will.

It tells the story of a 12-year-old air nomad named Aang (Gordon Cormier) who runs away after learning he is the next Avatar (the only person who can bend all four elements). This revelation results in him being trapped in an iceberg for 100 years — until southern water tribe siblings Katara (Kiawentiio Tarbell) and Sokka (Ian Ousley) accidentally release him. With his new group of friends, Aang embarks on a journey to master all four elements and defeat the evil Firelord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), who wishes to take over the world.

It also features Elizabeth Yu (Azula) and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Iroh) as series regulars. In addition, 20 cast members have been announced for the show as well, including Arden Cho (June), George Takei (Voh), Momona Tamada (Ty Lee), Thalia Tran (Mai), Utkarsh Ambudkar (King Bumi), Amber Midthunder (Princess Yue), Danny Pudi (The Mechanist), and James Sie (Cabbage Merchant).

Showrunner and writer Albert Kim executive produces with Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore as well as Michael Goi. Goi, Roseanne Liang (who also serves as a co-executive producer), Jabbar Raisani, and Jet Wilkinson direct.

