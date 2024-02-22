‘Avatar the Last Airbender’: 5 Key Differences Between Live Action and Animated Series

Avatar The Last Airbender has finally arrived on Netflix, and with it, a ton of new materials and alternate takes on classic scenes, premise, and newly introduced dynamics in the live-action series.

Before the show even hit the streamers, producers let it be known there would be changes right at the onset of the show, including certain character traits and shifted perspectives for certain character arcs.

But now that the show has touched down, fans are noticing just how much has changed from the cartoon coming into the live-adaptation series.

Check out some of the biggest differences between the live-action and original cartoons below.

Avatar The Last Airbender, Streaming Now, Netflix