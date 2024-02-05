‘Acapulco’ Sets Season 3 Premiere as Apple TV+ Unveils First Look (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
'Acapulco' sets Season 3 premiere at Apple TV+
Apple TV+

Acapulco

 More

Pack your bags for your next trip to Las Colinas as Apple TV+ sets the Season 3 premiere for its feel-good bilingual series Acapulco, which tells the story of Maximo, both past and present.

Kicking off on Wednesday, May 1, Season 3 of the original comedy series sees Eugenio Derbez and Enrique Arrizon embody the character Maximo in the present day and in 1985 when he was working at the resort. In this latest chapter, it’s time to reconcile past mistakes and embrace exciting new beginnings.

In the present story, older Maximo (Derbez) will find himself returning to a Las Colinas that he no longer recognizes. Meanwhile, in 1985, younger Maximo (Arrizon) continues to climb the ladder of success while also potentially jeopardizing the relationships he’s worked so hard to build, whether it be with romantic interest Julia (Camila Perez) or best friend Memo (Fernando Carsa).

Along with Derbez, Arrizon, Perez, and Carsa, Season 3 sees the addition of familiar Apple TV+ faces as Ted Lasso‘s Cristo Fernandez and Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin, Schmigadoon!) join the fray in recurring guest star roles. Returning cast members include Damián Alcázar, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Carlos Corona, and Regina Orozco.

Hailing from Lionsgate Television, Acapulco is inspired by 3Pas Studios and Pantelion Film’s How to Be a Latin Lover and is produced for Apple by Lionsgate Television, 3Pas Studios, Zihuatanejo Productions, and The Tannenbaum Company. In addition to starring in the show, Derbez serves as an executive producer alongside Ben Odell. The show was created for television by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman. Winsberg executive produces with showrunner Sam Laybourne, Jaime Eliezer Karas, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang.

In addition to announcing the premiere date, Apple TV+ is giving fans their first look at the upcoming season with several sneak peek images. Scroll down for a peek and stay tuned for more as we await Season 3’s arrival.

Acapulco, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, May 1, Apple TV+

Rafael Cebrián and Fernando Carsa in 'Acapulco' Season 3
Apple TV+

Rafael Cebrián and Fernando Carsa return as Hector and Memo.

Damián Alcázar and Enrique Arrizon in 'Acapulco' Season 3
Apple TV+

Damián Alcázar returns alongside Enrique Arrizon as Maximo’s mentor Don Pablo Bonilla.

Cristo Fernandez in 'Acapulco' Season 3
Apple TV+

Ted Lasso‘s Cristo Fernandez joins the show in a new recurring guest role.

Rodrigo Urquidi and Rossana de Leon in 'Acapulco' Season 3
Apple TV+

Las Colinas’s poolside singers are back in action.

Jessica Collins in 'Acapulco' Season 3
Apple TV+

Jessica Collins is back as the resort’s owner and former soap star Diane.

Enrique Arrizon and Camila Perez in 'Acapulco' Season 3
Apple TV+

Maximo and Julia’s (Camila Perez) romance seems to be heating up in a not-so-ideal location.

Eugenio Derbez in 'Acapulco' Season 3
Apple TV+

Eugenio Derbez returns as the older, but not always wiser Maximo.

Jaime Camil in 'Acapulco' Season 3
Apple TV+

Schmigadoon!‘s Jaime Camil visits Las Colinas.

