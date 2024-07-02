Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Is Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) a thing of the past (again)?! The cast of And Just Like That… Season 3 is currently filming in New York City, and new photos hint that Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) may be hitting the dating scene with a couple of dashing suitors.

On July 2, Parker was spotted on set with The O.C. alum Logan Marshall-Green, who is playing a mysterious character in the third season. Marshall-Green, looking hunkier than ever, was seen leaving Carrie’s new apartment and sharing an adorable moment with her cat, Shoe.

This comes after Parker was seen filming alongside Jonathan Cake (Stargirl, Desperate Housewives), another new addition, on June 28. Carrie and this new character got cozy on a dinner date.

Marshall-Green and Cake are just two of many new cast members coming aboard in Season 3. Details like character names have yet to be announced, but these photos prove they’re going to be shaking up Carrie’s world.

Scroll down to see the first photos of Carrie’s possible new love interests in And Just Like That… Season 3.

And Just Like That…, Season 3, TBA, Max