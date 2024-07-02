Carrie’s New ‘And Just Like That’ Love Interest? First Look at Logan Marshall-Green & Jonathan Cake’s Characters (PHOTOS)

Avery Thompson
Comments
Logan Marshall-Green and Sarah Jessica Parker on set of 'And Just Like That' Season 3; Jonathan Cake and Sarah Jessica Parker on set of 'And Just Like That' Season 3;
Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Is Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) a thing of the past (again)?! The cast of And Just Like That… Season 3 is currently filming in New York City, and new photos hint that Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) may be hitting the dating scene with a couple of dashing suitors.

On July 2, Parker was spotted on set with The O.C. alum Logan Marshall-Green, who is playing a mysterious character in the third season. Marshall-Green, looking hunkier than ever, was seen leaving Carrie’s new apartment and sharing an adorable moment with her cat, Shoe.

This comes after Parker was seen filming alongside Jonathan Cake (Stargirl, Desperate Housewives), another new addition, on June 28. Carrie and this new character got cozy on a dinner date.

Marshall-Green and Cake are just two of many new cast members coming aboard in Season 3. Details like character names have yet to be announced, but these photos prove they’re going to be shaking up Carrie’s world.

Scroll down to see the first photos of Carrie’s possible new love interests in And Just Like That… Season 3.

And Just Like That…, Season 3, TBA, Max

Logan Marshall-Green and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' on July 02, 2024 in New York City.
Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Logan Marshall-Green Leaving Carrie's Apartment

Sorry, Aidan?! Marshall-Green, a new addition to Season 3, was seen leaving Carrie’s apartment with Miss Bradshaw following closely behind him

Logan Marshall-Green and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' on July 02, 2024 in New York City.
Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

A Purr-fect Meet-Cute

He could be a keeper! Marshall-Green sweetly held Carrie’s cat, Shoe, outside of Carrie’s apartment. Carrie was all smiles during this sweet moment. This may just be the start of a new romance for Carrie.

Logan Marshall-Green is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' on July 02, 2024 in New York City.
Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Mystery Man

Swoon. While filming a Season 3 scene, Marshall-Green held Carrie’s cat, Shoe, in his arms. We’re sold on this new character already!

Sarah Jessica Parker and Jonathan Cake are seen filming a dinner date scene on the set of
Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Carrie's Other New Man?

Back on the market it seems! Carrie looked very comfortable on a dinner date with Jonathan Cake’s character.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Jonathan Cake are seen filming a dinner date scene on the set of
Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Deep In Conversation

Cake’s mystery character listened intently to Carrie during their Season 3 dinner date. Aidan may have wanted Carrie to wait for him, but she’s going to enjoy her New York City life with some new faces.

And Just Like That...

Jonathan Cake

Logan Marshall-Green

Sarah Jessica Parker

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Price is Right contestant Danielle
1
‘The Price Is Right’ Fans Slam Contestant’s ‘Maddening’ $1 Bidding Strategy
Eric Mabius and Kristin Booth in 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters'
2
Will All POstables Be Back for 14th ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ Movie?
Matt Brooks on 'Jeopardy!'
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Divided Over Mispronunciation of Larynx
Kevin Costner
4
Ask Matt: ‘Yellowstone’s Missing Link, a Pop Culture ‘Jeopardy!’ and More
Drew Basile and Buzzy Cohen on Jeopardy!
5
‘Jeopardy!’: Buzzy Cohen Shares What Skill Drew Basile Needs to Work on Before TOC