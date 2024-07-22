Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) just can’t stay away from Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). New photos of Corbett and Parker filming And Just Like That… Season 3 have emerged, and the Team Aidan fans will be very happy.

On July 22, Corbett and Parker were spotted filming scenes as Aidan and Carrie in Queens, New York. They held hands and smiled outside the Tony Bennett Concert Hall. They looked every bit the united couple, which is quite the surprise given how Season 2 ended.

Parker wore an off-the-shoulder black dress and a white floral headpiece, while Corbett sported a suit. The extras in the background were also wearing all-black ensembles, making us wonder whether the group attended a black-tie event or possibly a funeral.

Scroll down to see the latest photos of Aidan and Carrie in And Just Like That… Season 3.

And Just Like That…, Season 3, TBA, Max