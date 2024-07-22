Carrie & Aidan Reunite on ‘And Just Like That’ Set — Back Together Already? (PHOTOS)

John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker on location for 'And Just Like That' on July 22, 2024 in New York City.
Gotham / GC Images

Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) just can’t stay away from Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). New photos of Corbett and Parker filming And Just Like That… Season 3 have emerged, and the Team Aidan fans will be very happy.

On July 22, Corbett and Parker were spotted filming scenes as Aidan and Carrie in Queens, New York. They held hands and smiled outside the Tony Bennett Concert Hall. They looked every bit the united couple, which is quite the surprise given how Season 2 ended.

Parker wore an off-the-shoulder black dress and a white floral headpiece, while Corbett sported a suit. The extras in the background were also wearing all-black ensembles, making us wonder whether the group attended a black-tie event or possibly a funeral.

Scroll down to see the latest photos of Aidan and Carrie in And Just Like That… Season 3.

John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker on location for 'And Just Like That' on July 22, 2024 in New York City.
Gotham / GC Images

Aidan and Carrie reunite

Carrie looked lovingly at Aidan in this Season 3 scene.

John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker on location for 'And Just Like That' on July 22, 2024 in New York City.
Gotham / GC Images

Aidan and Carrie hold hands

Could Aidan and Carrie get back together right away in Season 3? At the end of the second season, the couple sort of broke things off after Aidan’s son got into a car accident. Aidan asked Carrie to wait for him (five years!) until his kids were older. Maybe he reconsidered this decision?

John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker on location for 'And Just Like That' on July 22, 2024 in New York City.
Gotham / GC Images

Carrie and Aidan take Queens by storm

It’s hard to get Carrie Bradshaw out of Manhattan, but Aidan Shaw can. Corbett and Parker filmed scenes in Queens, New York, outside a theater.

John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker on location for 'And Just Like That' on July 22, 2024 in New York City
Gotham / GC Images

Is Aidan a date for an event or a funeral?

That’s the million dollar question. The last time Carrie and the rest of the cast were dressed in all-black looks was for Big’s funeral!

John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker on location for 'And Just Like That' on July 22, 2024 in New York City.
Gotham / GC Images

Carrie and Aidan just can't let go

Aidan asked Carrie to wait five years for him, but it looks like they couldn’t make it less than a year—unless there’s been a time jump! Aidan traveled back to Manhattan from Virginia to spend time with Carrie in Season 3.

