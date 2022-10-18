Which Other ‘American Horror Story’ Characters Have the ‘NYC’ Stars Played?

Fans of American Horror Story don’t know much about AHS: NYC, the 11th season of the horror anthology, apart from the FX teaser that touts NYC as “the deadliest year” and “a season like no other.”

Then there’s this all-too-brief logline: “In American Horror Story: NYC, mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. Meanwhile, a doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline.”

But devotees do know the main cast of NYC, and the roster features some AHS mainstays, a couple of actors who haven’t appeared on the show in years, and a few series newcomers. Check out the AHS résumés of the NYC cast in the photo gallery below.

American Horror Story: NYC, Season Premiere, Wednesday, October 19, 10/9c, FX

AHS: NYC Denis O'Hare Henry
Pari Dukovic/FX

Denis O’Hare (Henry)

O’Hare played former homeowner Larry Harvey in Murder House, mute butler Spalding in Coven, con artist Richard Spencer in Freak Show, bartender Liz Taylor in Hotel, actor William van Henderson and reenactment subject Dr. Elias Cunningham in Roanoke, and Provincetown resident Holden Vaughn in Double Feature. He also played the eccentric millionaire Van Wirt in spinoff series American Horror Stories.

AHS: NYC Billie Lourd Hannah
Pari Dukovic/FX

Billie Lourd (Hannah)

Lourd played cult member Winter Anderson and Mason Family member Linda Kasabian in Cult, Outpost 3 servant Mallory in Apocalypse, camp counselor Montana Duke in 1984, and dentist/tattooist Leslie “Lark” Feldman in Double Feature. And in American Horror Stories, she played desperate housewife Liv Whitley.

AHS: NYC Leslie Grossman Barbara
Pari Dukovic/FX

Leslie Grossman (Barbara)

Grossman previously played heliophobic neighbor Meadow Wilton and Manson Family member Patricia Krenwinkel in Cult, silver-spoon heiress Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt in Apocalypse, and Camp Redwood alum Margaret Booth in 1984. And in Double Feature, she portrayed literary agent Ursula Khan and repeat alien abductee Calico.

AHS: NYC Zachary Quinto Sam
Pari Dukovic/FX

Zachary Quinto (Sam)

AHS fans haven’t seen Quinto on the show since 2013’s American Horror Story: Asylum, in which he played killer psychiatrist Dr. Oliver Thredson. And in the debut AHS season, Murder House, he guest-starred as ill-fated homeowner Chad Warwick.

AHS: NYC Isaac Cole Powell Theo
Pari Dukovic/FX

Isaac Cole Powell (Theo)

Powell appeared in four episodes of American Horror Story: Double Feature, playing Princeton student (and alien experiment subject) Troy Lord.

AHS: NYC Patti LuPone Kathy
Pari Dukovic/FX

Patti LuPone (Kathy)

LuPone is returning to AHS nearly eight years after recurring on Coven as the sadistic fundamentalist Joan Ramsey.

AHS: NYC Sandra Bernhard Fran
Pari Dukovic/FX

Sandra Bernhard (Fran)

Bernhard had only appeared in one AHS episode before joining NYC: She guest-starred in Apocalypse as Hannah, the leader of a satanic cult.

AHS: NYC Joe Mantello Gino
Pari Dukovic/FX

Joe Mantello (Gino)

Mantello is new to the AHS franchise, but he’s a frequent collaborator of Ryan Murphy’s. He appeared in The Normal Heart, Hollywood, and The Watcher, for example, and he directed The Boys in the Band.

AHS: NYC Charlie Carver Adam
Pari Dukovic/FX

Charlie Carver (Adam)

Carver is another AHS newbie with other Ryan Murphy projects on his filmography: He appeared in the movie The Boys in the Band and had a role in the series Ratched. For AHS: NYC, he’s also credited as a co-writer of two episodes.

AHS: NYC Russell Tovey Patrick
Pari Dukovic/FX

Russell Tovey (Patrick)

Tovey, meanwhile, is collaborating with Murphy for the first time on American Horror Story: NYC. You might recognize him from his roles in Looking and The Sister.

