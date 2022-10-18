Which Other ‘American Horror Story’ Characters Have the ‘NYC’ Stars Played?

Fans of American Horror Story don’t know much about AHS: NYC, the 11th season of the horror anthology, apart from the FX teaser that touts NYC as “the deadliest year” and “a season like no other.”

Then there’s this all-too-brief logline: “In American Horror Story: NYC, mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. Meanwhile, a doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline.”

But devotees do know the main cast of NYC, and the roster features some AHS mainstays, a couple of actors who haven’t appeared on the show in years, and a few series newcomers. Check out the AHS résumés of the NYC cast in the photo gallery below.

American Horror Story: NYC, Season Premiere, Wednesday, October 19, 10/9c, FX