Former Virginia law officer, actor, and Harlem Globetrotter George Bell has died at the age of 67. He passed away at his family home in North Carolina, officials told The New York Post. No cause of death or exact date was given.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former deputy George Bell,” the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office told the local station wtkr.com.

At seven feet, eight inches tall, Bell was known as America’s Tallest Man and dubbed a “gentle giant.” Bell was first awarded the “Tallest Man” title by Guinness World Records in 2007. However, he was dethroned by Igor Vovkovinskiy, who was a fraction of an inch taller. The law officer regained the title when Vovkovinskiy died in 2021.

Bell’s former coworkers from the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, where he worked from December 2000 to May 2014, made a statement. “He was well known for many things, but for those who worked with him, he will be remembered for his kind and fun-loving personality. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to his friends and family during this difficult time,” they said.

Bell played Tall Ghost Man in three episodes of the FX show American Horror Story. Bell was also in eight episodes of the AMC series, Freakshow, and he played a bank robber in the short film, Bank Robber. He also played Pituitary Giant in one episode of the series Extreme Bodies.

Bell told Guinness World Records that he had a growth spurt in the fourth grade and reached five feet. At that time, he was diagnosed with a form of giantism, where an overabundance of hormones sparks massive growth. By middle school, he was six feet tall. By his high school graduation, Bell reached seven-foot-six.

The actor played basketball in college and then briefly with the Harlem Globetrotters in the 1980s. He also taught basketball at summer camp as an adult.