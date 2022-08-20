Who Has Appeared on ‘American Horror Story’ the Most?

The roster of American Horror Story Season 11 is taking shape, with the FX anthology series casting both returning favorites and new faces for its next frightful installment.

According to Deadline, Joe Mantello and Charlie Carver are joining American Horror Story for the first time — though both collaborated with AHS executive producer Ryan Murphy for 2020’s The Boys in the Band, with Mantello directing and Carver playing a part in the Netflix film.

Meanwhile, Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard, and Patti Lupone are all coming back to AHS for Season 11, with Quinto returning to the show for the first time since Season 2.

None of those actors, however, ranks among the 10 longest-serving AHS stars by episode count. (With 40 credited episodes, Lourd just misses the mark.) Check out those actors’ current tallies — in ascending order — in the gallery below.

American Horror Story, Season 11, Fall 2022, FX