Who Has Appeared on ‘American Horror Story’ the Most?

The roster of American Horror Story Season 11 is taking shape, with the FX anthology series casting both returning favorites and new faces for its next frightful installment.

According to Deadline, Joe Mantello and Charlie Carver are joining American Horror Story for the first time — though both collaborated with AHS executive producer Ryan Murphy for 2020’s The Boys in the Band, with Mantello directing and Carver playing a part in the Netflix film.

Meanwhile, Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard, and Patti Lupone are all coming back to AHS for Season 11, with Quinto returning to the show for the first time since Season 2.

None of those actors, however, ranks among the 10 longest-serving AHS stars by episode count. (With 40 credited episodes, Lourd just misses the mark.) Check out those actors’ current tallies — in ascending order — in the gallery below.

AHS 07_CHEYENNE_DOCTORS OFFICE_0195_RGB_F
Frank Ockenfels/FX

Cheyenne Jackson (43 episodes)

This Glee alum starred in four consecutive AHS seasons, playing hotelier Will Drake in Hotel, reality show producer Sidney Aaron James in Roanoke, psychiatrist Dr. Rudy Vincent in Cult, and warlock John Henry Moore in Apocalypse.

AHS gallery 2
FX

Emma Roberts (46 episodes)

Julia Roberts’ famous niece joined then-fiancé Evan Peters in Coven, playing mean witch Madison Montgomery, a role she reprised in Apocalypse. She also starred as grifter Maggie Esmerelda in Freak Show, guest-starred as journalist Serena Belinda in Cult, and starred as camp attendee Brooke Thompson in 1984.

AHS 3_Angela_bassett
Frank Ockenfels/FX

Angela Bassett (48 episodes)

This 9-1-1 actress guest-starred as voodoo queen Marie Laveau in Coven, reprising the part in Apocalypse. She also played three-breasted sideshow act Desiree Dupree in Freak Show, movie star Ramona Royale in Hotel, and Lee Harris re-enactor Monet Tumusiime in Roanoke.

AHSMH-3
FX

Jessica Lange (53 episodes)

Lange earned two Emmys and two additional nominations for her tenure on the show, during which she portrayed neighbor Constance Langdon in Murder House (a role she reprised in Apocalypse), head nun Sister Jude in Asylum, Supreme witch Fiona Goode in Coven, and sideshow leader Elsa Mars in Freak Show.

AHS 2_Kathy_Bates_0169_re.01
Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Kathy Bates (58 episodes — tie)

This Titanic alum played sadistic socialite Delphine LaLaurie in Coven and Apocalypse, bearded woman Ethel Darling in Freak Show, hotel manager Iris in Hotel, Butcher re-enactor Agnes Mary Winstead in Roanoke, and android mama Miriam Mead in Apocalypse.

AHS gallery 4
FX

Frances Conroy (58 episodes — tie)

This Six Feet Under star made her AHS debut as housekeeper Moira O’Hara in Murder House, then portrayed angel of death Shachath in Asylum, fashion-obsessed witch Myrtle Snow in Coven, socialite widow Gloria Mott in Freak Show, a Moma Polk re-enactor in Roanoke, and SCUM alum Bebe Babbitt in Cult. In Apocalypse, she brought back both Moira and Myrtle, and in Double Feature, she played Sarah Cunningham, a.k.a. the erotica author known as Belle Noire.

AHS 6_lily_rabe
Frank Ockenfels/FX

Lily Rabe (61 episodes)

The Tell Me Your Secrets star has appeared in all but one AHS season so far, playing socialite Nora Montgomery in Murder House, devilish nun Sister Mary Eunice in both Asylum and Freak Show, swamp witch Misty Day in Coven and Apocalypse, real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Hotel, reality TV subject Shelby Miller in Roanoke, murderous ghost Lavinia Richter in 1984, and pregnant teacher Doris Gardner and famed aviator Amelia Earhart in Double Feature.

AHS 8_denis_ohare
Frank Ockenfels/FX

Denis O’Hare (64 episodes)

O’Hare landed an Emmy nomination for his role as the Murder House’s previous owner Larry Harvey, then returned to the franchise as mute butler Spalding in Coven, con artist Stanley in Freak Show, glamorous bartender Liz Taylor in Hotel, Elias Cunningham portrayer William Van Henderson in Roanoke, and Provincetown councilman Holden Vaughn in Double Feature.

AHS G
Kurt Iswarienko/FX

Sarah Paulson (95 episodes)

The queen of AHS had a small part as psychic Billie Dean Howard in Murder House, a role she’d reprise in both Hotel and Apocalypse. In Asylum, she starred as journalist Lana Winters, a role she’d reprise in Roanoke. In Coven, she starred as future Supreme Cordelia Goode, a role she’d reprise in Apocalypse. In Freak Show, she played conjoined twins Bette and Dot Tattler. In Hotel, she played ghost addict Sally McKenna. In Roanoke, she played Shelby Miller and re-enactor Audrey Tindall. In Cult, she played haunted mother Ally Mayfair-Richards and real-life Charles Manson associate Susan Atkins. In Apocalypse, she played Outpost 3 matriarch Wilhemina Venable. And in Double Feature, she played mysterious drifter Tuberculosis Karen and former First Lady Mamie Eisenhower. Phew!

AHS 02_EVAN_BASEMENT_0263+270_RGB_F
Frank Ockenfels/FX

Evan Peters (100 episodes)

American Horror Story’s king played school shooter Tate Langdon in Murder House and Apocalypse, wrongly accused murderer Kit Walker in Asylum, reanimated frat bro Kyle Spencer in Coven, “Lobster Boy” Jimmy Darling in Freak Show, murderous hotel designer James March in Hotel and Apocalypse, aristocrat Edward Philippe Mott and re-enactor Rory Monahan in Roanoke, nuclear scientist Jeff Pfister and hairstylist Mr. Gallant in Apocalypse, and writer Austin Sommers and drag queen Patty O’Furniture in Double Feature. And in Cult, he played seven characters: fictional cult leader Kai Anderson; real-life cult leaders Charles Manson, Marshall Applewhite, Jim Jones, and David Koresh; pop artist Andy Warhol; and, yes, Jesus Christ. In total, he’s played 18 characters across the show so far!

