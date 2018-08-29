Amazon Releases First Images From ‘The Romanoffs’ & Episode Lineup (PHOTOS)

Corey Stoll and Janet Montgomery’s characters Michael and Michelle are up to something in this photos from “The Royal We.”

Kerry Bishé as Shelly and Noah Wyle as Ivan lounge about in the episode titled “The Royal We.”

From the episode “The Violet Hour,” Aaron Eckhart as Greg and Marthe Keller as Anushka take a stroll in Paris.

One of streaming’s most star-studded projects is not far on the horizon as The Romanoffs‘ debut set for Friday, October 12 is mere months away.

The anthology series created, written, produced, and directed by Mad Men‘s Matthew Weiner will be the first Amazon Prime Video original that will roll out on a weekly basis with Friday airings.

The streaming service known for shows like The Man in the High Castle and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will tell eight individual stories throughout The Romanoffs fall season run. Believing themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family, these separate stories will feature three continents as the series was shot on-location in various countries across the globe.

Starring Aaron Eckhart, Corey Stoll, Kerry Bishé, Noah Wyle, Christina Hendricks, Isabelle Huppert, Jack Huston, Paul Reiser, Amanda Peet, John Slattery, Diane Lane, Ron Livingston, Cara Buono, Kathryn Hahn, Hugh Skinner, and JJ Feild among numerous others, The Romanoffs has collected a large cast of talent.

In some first look images above, viewers are offered a glimpse into the first few episodes titled “The Violet Hour” and “The Royal We. Click through the gallery above to see the exciting photos ahead of the October premiere.

Below, find the episode titles and lists released by Amazon Prime Video, with some info about the stories features, and don’t forget to tune in for this special series on the streaming site this fall.

“The Violet Hour”

Premieres Friday, October 12

“Set in Paris, an ancestral home holds the key to a family’s future.”

“The Royal We”

Premieres Friday, October 12

“With their marriage in a rut, a couple finds their own temptations.”

“House of Special Purpose”

Premieres Friday, October 19

“A movie star and a director go head to head in a battle over what is real.”

“Expectation”

Premieres Friday, October 26

“Over a single day in New York City a woman is confronted with every lie she ever told.”

“Bright and High Circle”

Premieres Friday, November 2

“A trusted friend under suspicion tests the loyalties of a tightly-knit community.”

“Panorama”

Premieres Friday, November 9

“In Mexico City, an idealistic reporter falls in love with his mysterious subject.”

“End of the Line”

Premieres Friday, November 16

“On a trip abroad to pursue their legacy, a couple faces destruction.”

“The One That Holds Everything”

Premieres Friday, November 23

“In a story that circles the globe, a man tries to escape a family curse.”

The Romanoffs, Series Premiere, Friday, October 12, Amazon Prime Video