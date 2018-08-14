Everyone Thinks They’re Royalty in Amazon’s ‘The Romanoffs’ Trailer (VIDEO)

Amazon Prime Video’s first-ever anthology series, The Romanoffs, just dropped its first teaser trailer.

The series, created, written, directed and executive produced by 9-time Emmy-winner Matthew Weiner (Mad Men), features “eight separate stories about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family.”

And the ensemble cast is nothing short of star-studded. It features Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Isabelle Huppert, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Amanda Peet, Jack Huston, Kathryn Hahn, Noah Wyle, Paul Reiser, and Andrew Rannells, just to name a few.

The series is also set in seven countries, shot on location in three continents, with each story taking place in a new location with a new cast.

“The Romanoffs is an ambitious event series that will be the first-ever anthology released weekly on Prime Video,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “Filmed around the globe and featuring an incredible, star studded cast, each episode will be a surprise gift to the audience. We are grateful to Matthew Weiner for bringing this groundbreaking series to life for our Prime audience.”

The trailer hilariously depicts the multiple characters all claiming to be part of the monarchical family but without any concrete evidence to back up their beliefs. Check it out below:

The Romanoffs, Series Premiere, Friday, October 12, Amazon Prime Video (new episodes every Friday)

