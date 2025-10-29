‘All Creatures Great and Small’: Meet the New Characters of Season 6 (PHOTOS)

'All Creatures Great and Small' Season 6
PBS

There are a handful of faces coming to All Creatures Great and Small Season 6, which kicks off with a time jump a couple of years into the future after World War II. One of the new characters coming this season is relatively familiar, at least in name. It’s James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen Herriot’s (Rachel Shenton) son, Jimmy, who was just a baby in Season 5.

Jimmy also has a little sister now. The toddler will be introduced in the new season, premiering on Sunday, January 11, on PBS. The season is currently airing on Channel 5 in the U.K., which has led to character updates on the show’s official Instagram account.

The All Creatures Great and Small Instagram shared some details about Gaia Wise and Chris Gascoyne‘s characters, while Lucy-Jo Hudson will play another new character. Both Gascoyne and Hudson appeared on the hit U.K. series Coronation Street.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 takes us back to the beautiful Yorkshire Dales for more heartwarming human and animal tales, but this time, we find our beloved Skeldale gang in a somewhat different situation as we join them in 1945, just as the war in Europe is coming to a close.

We arrive back in Darrowby to veterinary advancements, expanded families, and new faces as they all look ahead to a brighter and more peaceful future. This season will see Herriot’s wonderful characters navigating the opportunities that a new world brings, a host of animals great and small, and of course, each other.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 stars Samuel West, Anna Madeley, and Callum Woodhouse, in addition to Ralph and Shenton. Returning cast are Patricia HodgeTony Pitts, and Imogen Clawson, plus Mollie Winnard, Conor Deane, Cat Simmons, and Lamin Touray.

We won’t spoil plot details shared on the show’s Instagram, but we will share some character descriptions in the gallery below. And we’ll continue to update this gallery as more character information becomes available.

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, January 11, 9/8c, PBS

Jimmy and Rosie Herriot

Jimmy and Rosie Herriot (the children photographed above) are the son and daughter of James and Helen. Last time we saw this family, Jimmy was an only child and just a baby. Now, Rosie appears to be around 18 months old. Jimmy is played by Thomas Riches, with Autumn and Arlie Doyle playing Rosie.

PBS

Charlotte Beauvoir is a new potential love interest for Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse). If the actor, wise, looks familiar, it may be because she looks a lot like her famous mother, actress Emma Thompson.

Charlotte is “a kind and caring soul seeking help for her beloved horse, Philbrick,” according to the show’s Instagram. “When Siegfried and Tristan disagree over who should tend to the patient, it soon becomes clear there may be other motives at play…”

Charlotte’s father, General Beauvoir, is also a new character this season. He’s played by Jonathan Hyde.

PBS

Susan

Hudson plays Susan, who appears to be getting into a little bit of mischief with Siegfried Farnon (West) in the photo above.

Chris Gascoyne in 'All Creatures Great and Small' Season 6
PBS

Mr. Coker

Gascoyne plays Mr. Coker, who, according to the show’s Instagram, “runs the local racetrack and needs a vet to care for his dogs.”

There’s also a parrot named George featured in Mr. Coker’s post. This bird will apparently be keeping Tristan on his toes this season.

All Creatures Great and Small (2020) key art
