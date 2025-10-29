‘All Creatures Great and Small’: Meet the New Characters of Season 6 (PHOTOS)

There are a handful of faces coming to All Creatures Great and Small Season 6, which kicks off with a time jump a couple of years into the future after World War II. One of the new characters coming this season is relatively familiar, at least in name. It’s James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen Herriot’s (Rachel Shenton) son, Jimmy, who was just a baby in Season 5.

Jimmy also has a little sister now. The toddler will be introduced in the new season, premiering on Sunday, January 11, on PBS. The season is currently airing on Channel 5 in the U.K., which has led to character updates on the show’s official Instagram account.

The All Creatures Great and Small Instagram shared some details about Gaia Wise and Chris Gascoyne‘s characters, while Lucy-Jo Hudson will play another new character. Both Gascoyne and Hudson appeared on the hit U.K. series Coronation Street.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 takes us back to the beautiful Yorkshire Dales for more heartwarming human and animal tales, but this time, we find our beloved Skeldale gang in a somewhat different situation as we join them in 1945, just as the war in Europe is coming to a close.

We arrive back in Darrowby to veterinary advancements, expanded families, and new faces as they all look ahead to a brighter and more peaceful future. This season will see Herriot’s wonderful characters navigating the opportunities that a new world brings, a host of animals great and small, and of course, each other.

All Creatures Great and Small Season 6 stars Samuel West, Anna Madeley, and Callum Woodhouse, in addition to Ralph and Shenton. Returning cast are Patricia Hodge, Tony Pitts, and Imogen Clawson, plus Mollie Winnard, Conor Deane, Cat Simmons, and Lamin Touray.

We won’t spoil plot details shared on the show’s Instagram, but we will share some character descriptions in the gallery below. And we’ll continue to update this gallery as more character information becomes available.

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, January 11, 9/8c, PBS