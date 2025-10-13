‘Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake,’ ‘Bat-Fam’ & ‘Breaking Bear’ Take Over NYCC Portrait Studio

Erin Maxwell
The casts of 'Breaking Bear,' 'Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake,' and 'Bat-Fam' at NYCC
Matt Doyle

A celebration of animation and its pull on the nation was the focus of attention at New York Comic Con as the cast and crews of the latest shows promoted their creations and accepted TV Insider’s studio invitation, thus creating a sensation.

First in the studio was the voice cast and crew for Bat-Fam, the Prime Video series that follows Batman, Alfred, and young Damian Wayne (“Little Batman”) as they welcome a few unexpected new residents into Wayne Manor while protecting Gotham City. Originally based on the holiday special Merry Little Batman, the trio is joined by Alfred’s grandniece Alicia, former bad girl Claire, Ra’s al Ghul, Man-Bat, and family cat Selina.

Taking a brief break from protecting Gotham, Bobby Moynihan (Man-Bat), London Hughes (Alicia), Yonas Kibreab (Damian Wayne/Little Batman), and exec producer and showrunner Mike Roth stopped by the TV Insider studio for a series of exclusive portraits of their cast-fam.

Next up was the impressive voice cast behind Tubi’s Breaking Bear, an adult animated comedy about a family of bears who turn to a life of crime in an effort to save their home from industrial developers and criminal kingpins. The cast stopped by the TV Insider studio, showcasing their remarkable ensemble of talent. The quartet included Brendan Fraser as Jer, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Blair, Annie Murphy as Tawny, and Elizabeth Hurley as the Wolf Queen.

The visit was also a reunion of sorts, as Fraser and Gellar had previously starred together in 2007’s The Air I Breathe, and Fraser and Hurley had shared the screen in 2000’s Bedazzled.

And finally, the good folks from Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Season 2 dropped by to talk about the HBO Max Original series and their return to the Land of Ooo. Executive producer and showrunner Adam Muto and cast members Madeleine Martin (Fionna), Roz Ryan (Cake), and Ashly Burch (Huntress Wizard) were at NYCC to promote the brand new season, which features Fionna Campbell and her BFF Cake the Cat as they team up with Huntress Wizard, as well as a few familiar faces from the past.

Check out all the exclusive portraits below featuring the cast and crew of your favorite animated shows.

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Season 2, Thursdays, October 23, HBO Max

Bat-Fam, Season 1, November 10, Prime Video

Breaking Bear, Season 1, TBA, Tubi

The cast and crew of 'Bat-Fam': Bobby Moynihan, Yonas Kibreab, London Hughes, and exec producer and showrunner Mike Roth
The cast and crew of Bat-Fam: Bobby Moynihan, Yonas Kibreab, London Hughes, and exec producer and showrunner Mike Roth

Bobby Moynihan
Bobby Moynihan

London Hughes
London Hughes

Mike Roth of 'Bat-Fam' at NYCC
Mike Roth

Yonas Kibreab
Yonas Kibreab

The voice cast of 'Breaking Bear': Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elizabeth Hurley, Brendan Fraser, and Annie Murphy
The voice cast of Breaking Bear: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Elizabeth Hurley, Brendan Fraser, and Annie Murphy

The cast and crew of 'Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake': Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, Adam Muto, and Ashly Burch
The cast and crew of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake: Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, Adam Muto, and Ashly Burch

Madeleine Martin
Madeleine Martin

Ashly Burch
Ashly Burch

Adam Muto
Adam Muto

