New York Comic Con 2025 is in full swing, and stars from your favorite shows are stopping by the TV Insider portrait studio, including the team behind FX‘s hit drama Alien: Earth.

Buzzing after crossing paths with the original Alien movie star, Sigourney Weaver, the cast and creatives were all smiles as they took time to pose in our studio. Sydney Chandler, who plays hybrid Wendy in the Noah Hawley-created show, was joined by Morrow performer Babou Ceesay, Alex Lawther, who portrays Wendy’s brother Joe, and Samuel Blenkin, who steps into the non-shoes of big bad, Boy Kavalier.

Together, they were joined by series executive producer David W. Zucker as they captured solo and group portraits in celebration of Season 1’s recent wrap. While Season 2 hasn’t officially been greenlit yet, hope remains high, and the stars offered their perspective on the future of their characters when they sat down for an interview.

For those less acquainted with the stellar series, Alien: Earth follows what happens when a spacecraft carrying various alien species crash-lands in Prodigy territory, on an Earth overrun by five major corporations. The catch? The spacecraft hails from Prodigy’s competitor, Weyland-Yutani, sparking a tense series of events as Boy Kavalier attempts to collect the specimens for himself with the newly produced hybrids, which are composed of human consciousness in an artificial body.

While they may not have been battling for their lives as they do onscreen, the stars killed it with their looks in our studio. Scroll down for a closer look at their captivating portraits in our gallery. And catch their sweet interview as they share Season 2 hopes, recount their biggest WTF moments, and react to Sigourney Weaver being a fan of the show here.

FX’s Alien: Earth, Now streaming, Hulu