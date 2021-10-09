Addison Montgomery’s All-Star Moments on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Private Practice’
Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) is heading back to Grey’s Anatomy. In celebration of her return, we’re sizing up her pivotal events from Grey’s and Private Practice over the years.
See our roundup, below, and don’t miss Kate Walsh’s return as Addison on Grey’s Anatomy this fall.
Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC
See Also
Sneak Peek at Kate Walsh's Return as Addison on 'Grey's Anatomy' (VIDEO)
We'll also see Kate Walsh's doc trying to help Richard teach the newest group of residents at Grey Sloan.