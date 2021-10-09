Addison Montgomery’s All-Star Moments on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Private Practice’

Ileane Rudolph
Comments
Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice, Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery
ABC; Vivian Zink / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection; Ron Tom / © ABC / courtesy everett collection

Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) is heading back to Grey’s Anatomy. In celebration of her return, we’re sizing up her pivotal events from Grey’s and Private Practice over the years.

See our roundup, below, and don’t miss Kate Walsh’s return as Addison on Grey’s Anatomy this fall.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC

Sneak Peek at Kate Walsh's Return as Addison on 'Grey's Anatomy' (VIDEO)See Also

Sneak Peek at Kate Walsh's Return as Addison on 'Grey's Anatomy' (VIDEO)

We'll also see Kate Walsh's doc trying to help Richard teach the newest group of residents at Grey Sloan.
Grey's Anatomy Kate Walsh, Season 3, Episode 1
ABC

Ultimate Pin-Up

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 3, Episode 1

The Moment: Addison hangs Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) panties on the hospital’s communal info board.

What Happened: Realizing her troubled marriage was over when she found Meredith’s underwear in Derek’s (Patrick Demspey) shirt pocket, she took pinpoint revenge.

Grey's Anatomy Kate Walsh Season 3
Vivian Zink / © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Who’s Mocking Whom?

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 3, Episode 15

The Moment: One of many classic scenes taking place in the hospital elevator, this time with Addison scolding three young male docs.

What Happened: When Mark (Eric Dane), Derek, and Preston Burke (Isaiah Washington) chide newly single Richard for his dyed hair, Addison puts them each in their place, calling out exes Mark (as a “man whore”) and Derek (insulting him for dating Meredith, “the perfect 12-year-old”).

Grey's Antomy Kate Walsh and Tim Daly
Ron Tom / © ABC / courtesy everett collection

New Beginnings

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 3, Episode 23

The Moment: While on a surprise visit to a friend at an L.A. medical office, Addison helps a dying mother pull through during childbirth.

What Happened: Her expertise didn’t go unnoticed. This event would eventually lead to a job offer in what served as the Private Practice pilot.

Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery in Private Practice
ABC

Bare Facts

Private Practice, Season 1, Episode 1

The Moment: Addison dances around her brand-new California beach house in the altogether.

What Happened: Addison’s hot neighbor, future coworker Dr. Sam Bennett (Taye Diggs), awkwardly catches her after a shower as she boogies by the window au naturel. He later becomes her lover.

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

Grey's Anatomy where to stream

Private Practice - ABC

Private Practice where to stream

Grey's Anatomy

Private Practice

Kate Walsh