Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) is back at Grey Sloan! And she gets the welcome she deserves in the first look at her return.

As ABC puts it in the official logline for “Hotter Than Hell,” “Seattle’s favorite redhead” is back on Grey’s Anatomy in the October 14 episode. As for what exactly prompts this return, she “graces the Grey Sloan halls with her experience and expertise” and will be trying to help Richard (James Pickens, Jr.) teach the newest group of residents.

In fact, the first words she speaks in the promo are to them, as she stands with Richard and Bailey (Chandra Wilson): “I’m Dr. Addison Montgomery. And you must be the group that’s been screwing up the program.”

The preview also includes a sneak peek at Addison in surgery, and while Richard wants her to close with the AC out, she refuses to stop the transplant she’s in the middle of. “I can handle a little heat,” she says, but he points out the risks. She’s not stopping, but what she does need is someone with as much experience as she has with the procedure: “Get me Meredith Grey.” Watch the video below.

So what should we expect between Addison and her late ex-husband’s wife Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), given their history? “Though there’s real respect between them, there’s also new dynamics you’ve never seen before on the show,” showrunner Krista Vernoff told TV Insider. And Walsh thinks “people will be surprised” and promises “twists and turns” between the two.

Speaking of Meredith, she has a decision to make in the next episode, and Link (Chris Carmack) confides in Teddy (Kim Raver).

