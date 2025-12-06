Hulu’s A Thousand Blows is a period drama that explores the true-life conflicts between rival criminal worlds in the 1880s East End of London. Set against the brutal backdrop of illegal bare-knuckle boxing.

In Season 1, the story follows Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby) and Alec Munroe (Francis Lovehall) as they are drawn into a violent underworld ruled by shifting alliances, dangerous ambitions, and a fight for survival.

In the first season, the friends arrived in London and clashed with Mary Carr’s (Erin Doherty) all-female gang, the Forty Elephants, as well as with rival boxer Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham). But after a devastating tragedy, Season 2 was poised to unfold as a story driven by vengeance.

Now gearing up for Season 2, here is everything we know about Season 2 about Hulu period drama.

When will A Thousand Blows Season 2 premiere?

A Thousand Blows will premiere all episodes on January 9 on Hulu.

What is A Thousand Blows Season 2 about?

In Season 1, Hezekiah discovered his boxing talent but became entangled with Mary Carr and her gang. Along the way, his growing skill in the sport created enemies among other fighters, particularly Sugar. Alec was fatally stabbed by a masked attacker who mistook him for Hezekiah, which left Hezekiah consumed by grief and rage in the finale.

Set a year after the events of Season 1, Season 2 picks up with Hezekiah still reeling from his grief while Sugar is consumed by guilt and regret, setting him up as a major antagonist.

The official logline from Hulu reads: “One year later, Hezekiah’s a shadow of the man he once was, whilst Sugar Goodson is estranged from his family and drinking himself to death. Just as Wapping is about to sigh its last breath, Mary Carr bursts back into town with her loyal second, Alice Diamond, to reassemble her gang and reclaim her crown. As always, Mary has a plan, one which will involve all those she holds dearest. And this time it’s riskier than ever.”

Who stars in A Thousand Blows Season 2?

Returning for Season 2 are Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty, Stephen Graham, James Nelson-Joyce, Darci Shaw, Hannah Walters, Nadia Albina, Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Jason Tobin, Susan Lynch, Daniel Mays, Gary Lewis, Aliyah Odoffin, and Robert Glenister.

Ned Dennehy and Catherine McCormack join the ensemble for Season 2.

Who is behind the making of A Thousand Blows Season 2?

A Thousand Blows is created, written, and executive produced by Steven Knight.

Season 2 is executive produced by Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters for Matriarch Productions, Damian Keogh and Kate Lewis for The Story Collective, Tom Miller and Sam Myer for Water & Power Productions, and Jonny Richards for Disney+ EMEA.