‘A Thousand Blows’ Fact vs. Fiction: What Parts of the Hulu Series Are Based on History?

Erin Maxwell
Comments
A Thousand Blows, Season 2 - Malachi Kirby (Hezekiah), Erin Doherty (Mary Carr), and Stephen Graham (Sugar Goodson)
Disney/Hulu

Hulu’s A Thousand Blows offers viewers a ringside seat to history as the show delves deep into the underground world of bare-knuckle Victorian boxing. A historical drama set in 1880s East London, the first season followed two Jamaican immigrants, Hezekiah and Alec (Malachi Kirby and Francis Lovehall) as they enter the brutal world of bare-knuckle boxing. During their fight for fame and glory, they find themselves at odds with an all-female Forty Elephants gang led by Mary Carr (Erin Doherty) and the menacing boxing kingpin Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham).

The gritty, gripping series is packed with colorful and formidable characters whose antics make for compelling drama, many drawn from real life. As the intro explains, “The following is inspired by real characters who lived and fought together in London’s East End.” Mary was the queen of the Forty Elephants, and Sugar was a towering name in the boxing world, but their stories here are shaped for drama rather than strict historical accuracy.

As the series enters round two with Season 2, here is your chance to brush up on history with a few tidbits of information about the historical figures who populate the drama. Here is a look at what the series got both right and wrong with their depictions.

A Thousand Blows, Season 2, January 9, Hulu

 

A THOUSAND BLOWS - “First Look” - Inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friends from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene. As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise. (Disney/Robert Viglasky) STEPHEN GRAHAM
Disney/Robert Viglasky

Henry "Sugar” Goodson (Stephen Graham)

TRUE:

  • Henry “Sugar” Goodson was a real Victorian-era East End bare-knuckle boxer, infamous for his brutality and repeated run-ins with the law. He also only had one functioning eye.
  • He gained notoriety for an illegal bout in a chapel in 1882, which was raided by police, making him an East End anti-hero.

FALSE:

  • The real Goodson was much younger during the series’ main events, and the mob boss narrative is fictionalized.
  • He was born in 1856, so by the 1880s, Sugar was in his mid-20s, not a veteran struggling to maintain his top position.
  • As for his rivalry with Hezekiah, the two likely knew each other but were probably peers rather than rivals.
  • There is no historical evidence that Sugar provided “protection” for or even met Mary Carr.
  • He never bit another opponent’s nose off, nor is there any record of him begin expelled from the sport.
  • And finally, in Stephen Graham’s portrayal, Sugar appears to have two functioning eyes.
A Thousand Blows/Season 2. Malachi Kirby as Hezekiah in A Thousand Blows. Cr. Robert Viglasky/Disney+ © 2025.
Robert Viglasky/Disney+

Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby)

TRUE:

  • This one is a little tricky, as according to sources, there are only three official records of Hezekiah Moscow.
  • He was actually a lion tamer. Before focusing on boxing, he worked as an animal tamer at the East London Aquarium in Shoreditch, which aligned with his goals in the series (though it was probably not the reason he came to London).

FALSE:

  • It should be noted that most of Hezekiah’s story is largely invented, as historical records for him are fractured, with only a few official reports and newspaper entries.
  • Hezekiah was a gloved fighter, not a bare-knuckle boxer.
  • He had no known relationship with the real Mary Carr (though he did marry a woman named Mary).
  • It was not known for certain if Hezekiah spoke Chinese like he does on the show. This was possibly added due to the fact that he later boxed under the name “Ching Hook.”
A Thousand Blows/Season 2. Erin Doherty as Mary in A Thousand Blows. Cr. Robert Viglasky/Disney+ © 2025.
Robert Viglasky/Disney+

Mary Carr (Erin Doherty)

TRUE:

  • Mary Carr really was the leader of one of London’s most notorious all-female gangs, the Forty Elephants, a group of skilled thieves and con artists known for their elaborate shoplifting and scams, with Carr becoming their “Queen” around 1890 before later being imprisoned.

FALSE:

  • There is no historical record of her planning a high-stakes theft from a Chinese delegation to the U.K.
  • The Moscow/Goodson Alliance was invented for the series. While Hezekiah Moscow and Sugar Goodson were real boxers, there is no evidence that they collaborated with Mary.
A Thousand Blows/Season 2. (L to R) Hannah Walters as Eliza, Darci Shaw as Alice, Erin Doherty as Mary in A Thousand Blows. Cr. Robert Viglasky/Disney+ © 2025.
Robert Viglasky/Disney+

The Forty Elephants

TRUE:

  • The all-girl gang specialized in large-scale shoplifting from luxury West End department stores like Harrods and Liberty.
  • The women wore specially tailored skirts, bustles, and bloomers with hidden pockets to stash large quantities of stolen goods.
  • They maintained strict independence from other male-led gangs, although many members were related to them. They followed a strict code, which included rules like no drinking before a raid and equal sharing of proceeds

FALSE:

  • The show adjusts the timeline for dramatic purposes. For example, Alice Diamond was born in 1896 in real life, but appears as an adult alongside Mary Carr in the 1880s setting of the show.
Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond in Season 2 of 'A Thousand Blows'
Disney+

Alice Diamond (Darci Shaw)

FALSE:

  • The show depicts a young Alice Diamond as Mary Carr’s “loyal second” and protégé in the 1880s; historically, Alice was not born until 1896.
  • Alice Diamond was actually the most famous leader of the Forty Elephants, historically succeeding Mary Carr and leading the gang during its most profitable and violent era.
  • There are no historical records of Alice Diamond working retail in a high-end London shop as depicted in the show.
A Thousand Blows - Season 1 - James Nelson-Joyce as Edward 'Treacle' Goodson

Treacle Goodson (James Nelson-Joyce) 

TRUE:

  • “Treacle” Goodson was the brother of the famous boxer Henry “Sugar” Goodson, both of whom were real figures in the 19th-century London boxing scene.

FALSE:

  • On the show, his given name was Edward. In real life, it was Thomas.
  • In real life, Sugar Goodson was born in 1856, so Treacle’s portrayal and timeline in the show — including how much younger or less experienced he is than his brother Sugar — is tailored to the narrative rather than keeping to history.
  • Almost every aspect of his story arc, including his relationships to other central characters, the specific timeline of events, and narrative impacts are dramatic inventions rather than historical facts.
A Thousand Blows - Season 1 - Fracis Lovehall as Alec Munroe

Alec Munroe (Francis Lovehall)

TRUE:

  • Alec was the trainer and sparring partner of Hezekiah Moscow, who was born in Kingston, Jamaica, around 1850 and arrived in England about 20 years later.

FALSE:

  • He did not arrive in London with Hezekiah Moscow, but instead met while both were already there.
  • On the show, Alec is murdered by an assassin who mistakes him for Hezekiah Moscow. In reality, he was stabbed by Thomas Hewington, who admitted he lost his temper over comments the boxer made. Hewington claimed to have “accidentally” stabbed Alec with his knife, and was found not guilty and released.

A Thousand Blows, Season 2 Premiere, January 9, Hul

A Thousand Blows key art
Malachi Kirby

Malachi Kirby

Stephen Graham

Stephen Graham

Erin Doherty

Erin Doherty

Francis Lovehall

Ziggy Heath

Jason Tobin

Jason Tobin

James Nelson-Joyce

James Nelson-Joyce

Nadia Albina

Jemma Carlton

Jemma Carlton

Caoilfhionn Dunne

Tom Davis

Tom Davis

Ella Lily Hyland

Ella Lily Hyland

Morgan Hilaire

Full Cast & Crew

Hulu

Series

2024–

TVMA

Historical drama

Boxing

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More A Thousand Blows ›

A Thousand Blows

Darci Shaw

Erin Doherty

Malachi Kirby

Stephen Graham




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Skyfall” - Winston and Ben fight to save Jo’s life, while Teddy supports Link. Owen and Jules battle to save a young man, and Lucas forms an unexpected bond with a patient. THURSDAY, JAN. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) ANTHONY HILL, JASON GEORGE, CHRIS CARMACK
1
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: What Happened to Jo & Her Babies in the Midseason Premiere?
2
‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Who Was Eliminated on the First Three Episodes?
Josh McKenzie as Shane Florence, Melissa Roxburgh as Rebecca Henderson, Patrick Sabongui as Jacob Hassani — 'The Hunting Party' Season 2 Premiere
3
‘The Hunting Party’ Bosses & Melissa Roxburgh Break Down [Spoiler]’s Death
Aisha Hinds as Hen, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, Anirudh Pisharody as Ravi, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, and Oliver Stark as Buck — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 7
4
Who’s out at the 118 in the ‘9-1-1’ Midseason Premiere?
Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady — 'SVU' Crossover Episode With 'Law & Order'
5
Who Almost Dies in the ‘Law & Order’ and ‘SVU’ Crossover?