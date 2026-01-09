‘A Thousand Blows’ Fact vs. Fiction: What Parts of the Hulu Series Are Based on History?

Hulu’s A Thousand Blows offers viewers a ringside seat to history as the show delves deep into the underground world of bare-knuckle Victorian boxing. A historical drama set in 1880s East London, the first season followed two Jamaican immigrants, Hezekiah and Alec (Malachi Kirby and Francis Lovehall) as they enter the brutal world of bare-knuckle boxing. During their fight for fame and glory, they find themselves at odds with an all-female Forty Elephants gang led by Mary Carr (Erin Doherty) and the menacing boxing kingpin Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham).

The gritty, gripping series is packed with colorful and formidable characters whose antics make for compelling drama, many drawn from real life. As the intro explains, “The following is inspired by real characters who lived and fought together in London’s East End.” Mary was the queen of the Forty Elephants, and Sugar was a towering name in the boxing world, but their stories here are shaped for drama rather than strict historical accuracy.

As the series enters round two with Season 2, here is your chance to brush up on history with a few tidbits of information about the historical figures who populate the drama. Here is a look at what the series got both right and wrong with their depictions.

A Thousand Blows, Season 2, January 9, Hulu