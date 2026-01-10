Will There Be a ‘A Thousand Blows’ Season 3?

What To Know A Thousand Blows Season 2 deepened the personal and criminal struggles of Sugar Goodson, Hezekiah Moscow, and Mary Carr, culminating in major character developments and shifting alliances.

The season ended with Hezekiah and Mary planning to head to America, while Sugar survived a near-fatal confrontation and reconciled with his family.

There is currently no official confirmation of a Season 3, though the storylines set up potential for future episodes.

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for A Thousand Blows Season 2]

In its second round, Hulu’s A Thousand Blows Season 2 continued the ongoing saga of boxers Sugar Goodson (Stephen Graham) and Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby), along with the queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr (Erin Doherty). This chapter raised the emotional stakes as each character confronted deeply personal conflicts and struggled to overcome their demons to survive the dangers of 1890s East London criminal underbelly.

As Season 2 unveiled new confrontations, new alliances, and new betrayals, the trio found themselves tested in unexpected ways. For six episodes, Sugar dealt with the cost of his feral fury, Hezekiah wrestled with loyalty and ambition as he charted his own path in the boxing world, and Mary’s criminal empire faced threats from all sides.

Now that each journey is at an end, fans are wondering if there will be a Season 3? Here is a look at everything we know so far.

When will A Thousand Blows Season 3 premiere?

A Thousand Blows Season 2 just released on January 9, and while there’s buzz about its future, there’s no official confirmation yet for Season 3. Please check back for updates.

What was Season 2 of A Thousand Blows about?

Season 1 saw the main trio end on a dour note. Hezekiah lost his best friend, Alec (Francis Lovehall), and Mary’s knowledge of the plot — along with the revelation of her involvement — fractured their relationship, snuffing out any possibility of romance. Hezekiah discovers that Alec wasn’t the intended victim, but he was. His assassination was ordered by the Elephant Boys as a punishment for Mary for overstepping the line with the Chinese legation heist.

Hezekiah had a chance at fame and glory in the form of American boxer Nathaniel Washington (CJ Beckford). After winning their bout, Washington attempts to lure Hezekiah to America, explaining that while life was still difficult for a person of color, it was far less isolating than in England. By season’s end, Hezekiah was making plans to head to New York.

Mary orchestrates an art heist with the Forty Elephants and Sophie Lyons (Catherine McCormack), who ultimately turns on Mary. With Alice’s help, Mary manages to double-cross Sophie and ensure the Elephants are paid handsomely. She then sets her sights on America, leaving Alice (Darci Shaw) in charge and laying the groundwork to establish an international arm of the Forty Elephants and transform them into a transcontinental organization. But she also has a plan to meet up with her estranged father.

Hezekiah and Mary make a tentative resolution to meet in America.

Sugar has a redemption arc after hitting rock bottom, spending the beginning of the season battling alcoholism and estrangement from his family. As he tries to piece his life back together after being expelled from boxing for ungentlemanly conduct (he bit a man’s nose off), he begins to recognize the need to make amends and regain some sense of dignity.

The end of the season saw Sugar confront detective Vance Murtagh (Tim Steed), leading to Sugar strangling the copper, then setting off explosives, seemingly killing himself. However, he survived (though injured), and made amends with his family by handing over The Blue Coat Boy pub to his brother, Treacle (James Nelson-Joyce), for his son Thomas (Will Bagnall).

Who stars in A Thousand Blows?

Season 2 starred Malachi Kirby as Hezekiah Moscow, Erin Doherty as Mary Carr, Stephen Graham as Sugar Goodson, Jason Tobin as Mr. Lao, and James Nelson-Joyce as Treacle Goodson. Season 2 also saw Ned Dennehy and Catherine McCormack joining the cast.

A Thousand Blows costars Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond, Hannah Walters as Eliza Moody, Nadia Albina as Verity Ross, Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long, Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer, and Caoilfhionn Dunne as Anne Glover.

Who is behind A Thousand Blows?

A Thousand Blows is created, written, and executive-produced by Steven Knight.

Season 2 is executive-produced by Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters for Matriarch Productions, Damian Keogh and Kate Lewis for The Story Collective, Tom Miller and Sam Myer for Water & Power Productions, and Jonny Richards for Disney+ EMEA.

A Thousand Blows, Seasons 1 and 2, Now Streaming, Hulu