‘A Million Little Things’ Cast Says Goodbye at Finale Celebration (PHOTOS)

Tristan Byon, Chance Hurstfield, Stephanie Szostak, Cameron Esposito, David Giuntoli, Christina Moses, and Romany Malco at 'A Million Little Things' finale celebration
ABC/Frank Micelotta

ABC is sending off A Million Little Things in style!

The cast and executive producers of the beloved drama gathered on Monday, May 1 at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles to celebrate its series finale. And, as you can tell in the photos above and below, the stars had fun on the red carpet as well as on stage during a conversation led by creator and executive producer DJ Nash. And the current series regulars weren’t the only ones in attendance!

The finale itself will be a “celebration” of sorts as well, Nash told TV Insider at the beginning of the season. “It’s a celebration of friendship.”

He admitted that while it won’t be easy to say goodbye, it’s also “so weird because I was the one who said, ‘it’s time.’ [Showrunner] Terrence [Coli] and I talked, and we said, ‘it’s time.’ This isn’t like a hospital show where you can have new interns come in and get a fresh crop of stories and trauma and conflict. And yet I feel like I did senior year of college, which is I know I can’t stay here, but I don’t want to go.”

We don’t know much about the finale, with the logline only teasing, “A tight-knit circle of friends is reminded that friendship is a million little things.” Something tells us we’re going to cry.

So for now, stay joyful and check out fun photos of the cast from the finale celebration.

A Million Little Things, Series Finale, Wednesday, May 3, 10/9c, ABC

Lou Beatty Jr., Stephanie Szostak, Eric Roberts, Christina Moses, David Giuntoli, and Romany Malco at 'A Million Little Things' finale celebration
ABC/Frank Micelotta

Lou Beatty Jr., Stephanie Szostak, Eric Roberts, Christina Moses, David Giuntoli, and Romany Malco

Tristan Byon and David Giuntoli at 'A Million Little Things' finale celebration
ABC/Frank Micelotta

Tristan Byon and David Giuntoli

Floriana Lima at 'A Million Little Things' finale celebration
ABC/Frank Micelotta

Floriana Lima

Melora Hardin at 'A Million Little Things' finale celebration
ABC/Frank Micelotta

Melora Hardin

Cameron Esposito, Tristan Byon, and David Giuntoli at 'A Million Little Things' finale celebration
ABC/Frank Micelotta

Cameron Esposito, Tristan Byon, and David Giuntoli

Christina Moses and Romany Malco at 'A Million Little Things' finale celebration
ABC/Frank Micelotta

Christina Moses and Romany Malco

David Giuntoli and Stephanie Szostak at 'A Million Little Things' finale celebration
ABC/Frank Micelotta

David Giuntoli and Stephanie Szostak

Romany Malco, Tristan Byon, Chance Hurstfield, Stephanie Szostak, Cameron Esposito, Christina Moses, Lou Beatty Jr., and David Giuntoli at 'A Million Little Things' finale celebration
ABC/Frank Micelotta

Romany Malco, Tristan Byon, Chance Hurstfield, Stephanie Szostak, Cameron Esposito, Christina Moses, Lou Beatty Jr., and David Giuntoli

David Giuntoli and Romany Malco at 'A Million Little Things' finale celebration
ABC/Frank Micelotta

David Giuntoli and Romany Malco

Chance Hurstfield and David Giuntoli at 'A Million Little Things' finale celebration
ABC/Frank Micelotta

Chance Hurstfield and David Giuntoli

Chance Hurstfield and Romany Malco at 'A Million Little Things' finale celebration
ABC/Frank Micelotta

Chance Hurstfield and Romany Malco

A Million Little Things

