‘9-1-1’s 118 Races to Help Bus Passengers in the Season 4 Premiere (PHOTOS)

The first responders of the 118 have their hands full when 9-1-1 Season 4 begins — when the Hollywood Reservoir dam breaks!

As the photos reveal, the January 18 premiere, “The New Abnormal,” sees Captain Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) and the rest of the 118 hurrying to save passengers on a city bus … after it’s “crashed into a building several stories in the air,” the logline reveals. No wonder they’re all secured with ropes.

Other rescues in the hour include 9-1-1 operator Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), who’s expecting her first child with firefighter Chimney (Kenneth Choi), locating a trapped cyclist and sergeant Athena (Angela Bassett) helping an agoraphobic woman leave her home.

Scroll down for a look at the bus rescue and the Hollywood sign taking a massive hit.

9-1-1, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, January 18, 8/7c, Fox