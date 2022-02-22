‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Preview: Will Owen & T.K. Make It to [Spoiler]’s Funeral? (VIDEO)

Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and his son, paramedic T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), are heading to New York in the next 9-1-1: Lone Star … they hope?

The latest episode ended with the shocking news that T.K.’s mother, Gwyneth (Lisa Edelstein) is dead. She will, however, appear in “In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency,” which also has to reveal exactly what happened to her. But first, her loved ones have to actually make it to New York, and as the promo shows, the first responders going to be running into a situation in which they wish they could rely on 9-1-1 themselves.

“His mother passed away, and we’re actually on the way to the funeral,” Owen informs the woman sitting in the row with them on the plane. But then something goes horribly wrong. “Flight 391 experienced a mid-air explosion in one of its engines,” a reporter says as those back in Austin can only watch the news. Watch the video below to see just what Owen and T.K. will be going through in the air.

This episode will also see T.K. reflect back to when Gwyn helped get him into rehab years ago. Something tells us this is the episode Rubinstein was talking about when he told TV Insider, “There’s an episode later on in the season that’s the most insane, fulfilling work of my entire career. I was so, so blessed by Tim [Minear] and the writers to have that kind of episode coming up. We’ll see a side of T.K. that we have never seen and we’ll get to learn so much about him. It’s gonna be something else to say the least. It’s definitely the most intense physically and emotionally work I’ve ever done, especially as T.K.”

9-1-1: Lone Star, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox