Is Rockmond Dunbar Leaving ‘9-1-1’? Michael Just Made a Big Decision

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 8 “Defend in Place.”]

The latest 9-1-1 episode was bookended with Michael Grant (Rockmond Dunbar) making decisions about his future, including one that takes him away from Los Angeles. So what does that mean for him on the show going forward?

After a massive hurricane hit Haiti, Michael’s boyfriend, Dr. David Hale (La Monde Byrd), revealed he was going there to help with relief efforts. He was leaving soon, after clearing it with the hospital and taking care of surgeries already on his schedule. He’ll be gone for a month or two, maybe longer. “If you want to be mad at someone, blame my boyfriend,” David explained. After all, Michael introduced him to people “who never hesitate to rush into an emergency. I think some of that rubbed off.”

And so Michael planned to propose before David’s trip. “I’ve been thinking about being without him for the next few months, and I realized that I don’t want to be without him ever. I want to be with him for the rest of my life, and I don’t want him to leave without knowing that,” he told the family — his kids May (Corinne Massiah) and Harry (Marcanthonee Jon Reis), his ex-wife Athena (Angela Bassett), and her husband Bobby (Peter Krause). He had their support, including with planning the proposal (ring? watch? tie?), but he arrived at the hospital in time to see the explosion that rocked the building.

David refused to leave his patient mid-surgery. He promised his wife, he told Bobby. Well, “I promised your husband,” the firefighter said. “Michael’s not my husband,” David argued, so Bobby essentially proposed to the hopefully future husband of his wife’s ex-husband for him. “Well, he wants to be. He’s standing outside this hospital right now with a ring in his pocket — maybe a watch, I’m not sure — waiting to propose.”

The captain then issued a “defend in place” order to give David the time he needed to finish the operation, and as soon as the doctor reunited with Michael outside, he said yes!

Such an emotional episode! Thanks for watching #911onFOX. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/I0bZQfpCEx — 9-1-1 on FOX (@911onFOX) November 16, 2021

However, Michael had another announcement for the family: “As you know, David is going to use his incredible gifts to help those in need in Haiti. And I’ve decided to go with him. I can’t save lives, but I can help rebuild one.” He already talked to Harry, and he got May’s approval as well.

“I learned from watching you,” he told his daughter, then turned to the others. “All of you, really. With my brain tumor and then the pandemic and then my job, at times I really felt a little lost. But last night, I watched people come together and same someone that they didn’t even know, more than one, and I said to myself, I can do that, too. … Not in an actual fire, because that’s terrifying and you people are crazy.”

While Athena was happy for him and David, “I am going to miss you,” she said, but “we’ll always be family.” And with a family hug and a montage, 9-1-1 has said goodbye to Michael. (Dunbar has retweeted posts from fans expressing how much they’ll miss him and his character on the Fox first responder drama.)

The good news is that there’s a built-in way for him (and David!) to return. (Come on, they have to have their wedding in Los Angeles, with the family, right?) David had originally said his trip was a month or two, maybe longer, and 9-1-1 is about to go on hiatus soon while the Lone Star spinoff returns and takes over its time slot in January. Maybe they’ll be back — at least for a visit — at some point in the second half of 9-1-1 Season 5. We’ll have to wait and see.

9-1-1, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox