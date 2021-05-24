Jesse Plemons to Join Elizabeth Olsen in ‘Love and Death’ at HBO Max

Jesse Plemons (Fargo) has been cast in HBO Max’s limited drama Love and Death. The actor will join previously announced star Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision).

Inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and based on a real-life Texas crime, this series hails from writer David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) and director Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland).

Plemons will play Allan Gore in the which tells the story of two church-going couples who enjoy small-town family life in Texas until someone picks up an axe…

Olsen’s role as Candy Montgomery was unveiled earlier this month.

Love and Death is produced by Lionsgate with Kelley serving as executive producer under David E. Kelly Productions alongside Blossom Films’ Nicole Kidman and Per Saari. Also executive producing are Lesli Linka Glatter with Texas Monthly‘s Scott Brown and Megan Credyt along with Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick, and Helen Verno.

Plemons is best known on television for his roles in Breaking Bad, Fargo, Black Mirror, and Friday Night Lights. He’s also starred in several high-profile films such as The Master, Black Mass, Bridge of Spies, El Camino, and The Irishman.

