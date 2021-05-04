HBO Max Gives Series Order to ‘Love and Death’ Starring Elizabeth Olsen

HBO Max has given a series order to the limited series Love and Death with WandaVision‘s Elizabeth Olsen attached to star.

Olsen will play Candy Montgomery in the project from writer David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) and director Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland). Love and Death is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs as well as the collection of articles “Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II” from Texas Monthly.

The show tells a story of two church-going couples who are enjoying small-town family life in Texas until somebody picks up an axe. Produced by Lionsgate, Kelley serves as executive producer under David E. Kelley Productions with Nicole Kidman and Per Saari from Blossom Films.

Lesli Linka Glatter will also executive produce with Texas Monthly‘s Scott Brown and Megan Credyt along with Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick, and Helen Verno.

“This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence,” HBO Max’s Head of Original Content, Sarah Aubrey teases in a statement. “We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole, and Per and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable.”

This will be Olsen’s first TV role since Disney+’s hit WandaVision, her other series roles include Facebook Watch’s Sorry For Your Loss.