‘The Voice’ Finale, Part 1: The Top 5 Compete for America’s Vote (VIDEO)

The Voice kicked off the beginning of the end with Part 1 of its grand finale featuring the Top 5 competitors still in the running.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton sat close by as their team members Jordan Matthew Young, Kenzie Wheeler, Victor Solomon, Rachel Mac, and Cam Anthony took to the stage for two performances each. This episode made way for a special performance from coach Blake Shelton for a night full of great entertainment.

Of the two songs each competitor sang, one served as a personal dedication to someone important in his or her life and the second was an up-tempo reflection of each of them as an artist. Kicking off the night was Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler with a George Strait favorite followed by Team Legend’s Victor Solomon, and Team Blake’s Jordan Matthew Young, and Team Nick’s Rachel Mac.

Blake then took to the stage for an intermission of sorts with a performance of his song “Minimum Wage,” and received some special video messages from past team members who thanked him for his work over the last 10 years.

Picking up where the competitors left off, Team Blake’s Cam Anthony was next to perform and was followed by another round of performances from each of the Top 5 singers from Season 20. Their impression on viewers could mean the difference between winning or not.

Below, we’re rounding up the five must-see moments from the night. Don’t miss who is crowned this year’s winner by tuning into Part 2 of the finale on Tuesday.

Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler sings George Strait’s “Heartland”

Team Legend’s Victor Solomon performs Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me”

Team Blake’s Jordan Matthew Young sings Rihanna’s “Stay”

Team Nick’s Rachel Mac performs Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance”

Team Blake’s Cam Anthony sings Jon Bon Jovi’s “Wanted Dead or Alive”

The Voice, Season 20 Finale, Part 2, Tuesday, May 25, 8/7c, NBC