‘The Voice’ Crowns a Season 20 Winner in Live Finale Part 2 (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 20, Episode 17 of The Voice, “Live Finale Part 2”]

The Voice may have crowned a Season 20 winner in its finale, but it was also a celebration of the show’s 10 years on the air.

In the opening moments, former coach Adam Levine made an appearance for a special bit with pal Blake Shelton before the rest of the coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas were introduced. Kicking the evening off was Gwen Stefani who rang in the finale episode with a performance of her song “Slow Clap” with Saweetie.

The celebration continued with another performance from the season’s part-time coach Kelsea Ballerini who sang “Half of My Hometown.” The first competitor to step out onto the stage for the night was Rachel Mac who joined her coach Nick Jonas for a rendition of The Foo Fighters’ “Best of You.”

Their duet was followed up by a performance from One Republic who sang their song “Run.” In a little break from the music, Kelly Clarkson took a break to learn more about sports in celebration of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. She takes a class from fencer Alexander Massialas who is less than enthused by her classroom antics.

Among the evening’s other guest performances were Lauren Daigle with “Hold Onto Me,” Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg with his tune “Sittin on Blades,” Ben Plat with his single “Imagine,” and Justin Bieber with tracks from Justice. Meanwhile, Thomas Rhett performed remotely with his song “Country Again” and was followed by returning coach Adam Levine who sang “Beautiful Mistakes” with his band Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Wrapping up the contestant duets, Victor Solomon performed Donny Hathaway’s “Someday We’ll All Be Free” with coach John Legend followed by Kelly Clarkson and her team member Kenzie Wheeler who collaborated on Keith Whitley’s “When You Say Nothing at All” for their duet.

Team Blake wrapped the performances as Blake Shelton and Jordan Matthew Young teamed for George Strait’s “All My Exes Live in Texas” followed by Cam Anthony with Fine Young Cannibals’ “She Drives Me Crazy.” Following the night’s festivities it was time to crown a winner with host Carson Daly revealing the order of the finalists Team Legend’s Victor Solomon came in fifth place, followed by Rachel Mac in fourth, Jordan Matthew Young in third, and Kenzie Wheeler in second.

That means Season 20’s big winner was Team Blake’s Cam Anthony!

