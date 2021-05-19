‘The Voice’ Unveils Season 20 Finalists, See Who Made the Top 5 (VIDEO)

Viewers of The Voice are just one week away from finding out the Season 20 winner but until then the Top 9 are being whittled down to a Top 5.

Of the remaining participants from the teams of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton, only four (one from each team) were selected to move forward at the beginning of the night. The remaining singers who were on the block were left to compete for America’s instant save.

The first four performers to move onto the finals were Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler, Team Legend’s Victor Solomon, Team Nick’s Rachel Mac, and Team Blake’s Cam Anthony. This left Jordan Matthew Young, Dana Monique, Pia Renee, Gihanna Zoë, and Corey Ward on the chopping block as they prepared to vie for the final instant save of the season.

In between these reveals, the viewers were treated to special performances. Season 17’s winner Jake Hoot returned to The Voice stage to join former coach Kelly for a moving country number. Masked Wolf also made a special appearance to sing his tune “Astronaut in the Ocean.”

Following the guest appearances, it was time for the contestants who were in jeopardy to perform for a chance at an instant save. Team Legend’s Pia Renee kicked things off with her rendition of Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted,” followed by Team Kelly’s Corey Ward who sang the Goo Goo Dolls classic “Iris.”

Team Nick’s Dana Monique was next and she sang Anita Baker’s “Caught Up in the Rapture,” Team Blake’s Jordan Matthew Young took on Uncle Kracker’s “Drift Away,” and Team Kelly’s Gihanna Zoë embodied Lewis Capaldi’s for her version of “Someone You Loved.”

With everything up to America’s vote for the instant save, the Top 5 was rounded out with Team Blake’s Jordan Matthew Young who will join Kenzie Wheeler, Victor Solomon, Rachel Mac, and Cam Anthony in the finals beginning next week on NBC.

