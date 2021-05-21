‘The Flash’ First Look: See Jordan Fisher as Barry & Iris’ Future Son Impulse (PHOTO)

It’s a family affair (of speedsters) in the upcoming milestone 150th episode of The Flash. And it’s time for a glimpse at the latest member to show up.

As previously announced, the CW superhero drama is introducing Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen’s (Candice Patton) future son, and the network has now released the first image of Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen/Impulse. It’s inspired by the classic comic, as you can see in the side-by-side above. Scroll down for the full photo of Fisher, who is set to recur.

Bart is set to team up with his sister, Nora/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy), and his parents in The Flash Episode 150, “Heart of the Matter, Part 1.” (Nora, who first appeared in the “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover, was previously erased from the timeline in Season 5. We’ll have to wait to see just how she speeds back into her parents’ lives.)

Bart is described as “the fastest teenager on the planet,” and, as should be no surprise given his name, he has a “penchant for wildly impulsive behavior.” Good luck to Barry and Iris when it comes to teaching him patience! While they will have their hands full doing just that, they have to succeed — “in order for their family to work together and stop Team Flash’s biggest threat yet,” according to the CW.

During the same season that The Flash is celebrating its 150th episode, the series is also saying goodbye to two of its original cast members: Tom Cavanagh (Harrison Wells) and Carlos Valdes (Cisco Ramon).

The Flash, Tuesdays, 8/7c, The CW