Jordan Fisher Brings Impulsive DC Character to ‘The Flash’

When it comes to a need for speed, it literally runs in the family for The Flash‘s Barry Allen (Grant Gustin). The CW and Warner Bros. TV have just announced that Jordan Fisher (To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You) will be introduced during Season 7 of the series as Bart Allen, the future son of Barry and Iris (Candice Patton) better known to Young Justice comics fans as Impulse.

Described as “the fastest teenager on the planet,” the Broadway trained Fisher’s Bart has “a penchant for wildly impulsive behavior” that will stun his parents as they try to reign him while also uniting as a family “to stop Team Flash’s biggest threat yet.”

His first appearance as a recurring guest star is set to coincide with the show’s 150th episode later this spring.

Previously, Fisher has voiced a character on Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power cartoon and appeared on Fox’s Grease: Live (as Doody) and Rent Live (as Mark). He was also was the first biracial actor to headline Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. Next, he will be seen in the feature film Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between.

Of course, this isn’t the first member of the Allen brood to follow in Barry’s electrified footsteps. In addition to his fleet-footed daughter from the future Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), who was sadly erased from the timeline, Barry’s brother-in-law Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) is also all amped up with meta-powers as Kid Flash somewhere out in the Arrowverse. No word on whether we’ll see either of them return in some form for the big 15oth episode, but from the sounds of it, the West-Allens will have their hands full with just one extra Speedster as it is.

The Flash, Tuesdays, 8/7c, The CW