‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast Says Goodbye to Jesse Williams & Greg Germann

It has been an emotional time for Grey’s Anatomy with long-running characters saying farewell to the series – and last night was a double-whammy of an exit.

Jesse Williams‘ Dr. Jackson Avery already announced his departure two weeks ago, and viewers saw that play out on the May 20 episode. But what Grey‘s fans did not expect was for Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) to join Avery on his move to Boston, meaning yet another series regular is saying goodbye to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. However, it is reported that Germann could reprise his role as a guest star in future series.

“Greg Germann is a comic genius and we are so lucky that he brought his talents to our show these last few years,” Grey’s executive producer/showrunner Krista Vernoff told Deadline. “We will miss Greg terribly in the day to day – but we plan to see Tom Koracick again!”

The Ally McBeal actor first appeared in the ABC medical drama in 2017, joining as a recurring character in Season 14 before being promoted to series regular at the beginning of Season 16.

“To have worked with all the incredibly talented people involved with Grey’s over the past few years has been such a privilege,” Germann told Deadline. “A big thank you to the fans as it has truly been a shared experience!”

Before and following Thursday’s episode, the Grey‘s crew took to social media to pay their respects to their fellow co-stars. Meredith Grey herself Ellen Pompeo, who has worked on the show with Williams for over a decade, tweeted, “My guy Jesse Williams is on to new adventures. So excited to see what’s next for him and so grateful that Grey’s gave me another friend for life.”

“I’m in denial about this,” wrote Vernoff. “We will miss the hell out of you Jesse Williams. You bring joy to the set, you bring brilliance to the screen, you’re a light in the world. I’m not crying, you’re crying.”

Meanwhile, Camilla Luddington, who plays Dr. Jo Wilson, shared a behind-the-scenes photo on her Instagram story of Williams’ final scene on set. “You know it pains me to say this, but I will really really miss him,” she tagged the photo.

Check out more reactions below.

I’m in denial about this. We will miss the hell out of you @iJesseWilliams

