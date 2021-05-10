ABC Renews ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ — With Ellen Pompeo Returning — and ‘Station 19’

Grey’s Anatomy fans can relax: TV’s longest-running primetime medical drama is coming back.

The network has announced that Grey’s is returning for its 18th season and its spinoff Station 19 for its fifth season for the 2021-2022 season. Executive producer Krista Vernoff will continue to serve as showrunner on both.

Grey’s Anatomy’s original stars Ellen Pompeo (Dr. Meredith Grey), Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey), and James Pickens Jr. (Dr. Richard Webber) have all signed new deals to return. Given statements in the past that Grey’s would last as long as Pompeo stayed on board, fans had been worried with her contract up this year. We do know that Jesse Williams (Dr. Jackson Avery) will not be back for Season 18.

“Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy have done an incredible job of honoring real-life heroes by giving audiences an unflinching look at one of the biggest medical stories of our time,” Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “Krista and her team of writers have continued to deliver the compelling and compassionate storytelling that is a hallmark of these shows, and created some of the year’s most-talked-about moments in television. We’re so grateful to our talented casts and crews for their extraordinary work that connects with viewers everywhere, and we look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season.”

“The writers, directors, casts and crews of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 worked so hard to bring these shows to life this past season,” Vernoff added. “Keeping each other safe on set while paying tribute to the front-line heroes and first responders has been a challenge and a privilege. I’ve been truly blown away — particularly by our tireless crews — as they reinvented the TV-making wheel. Thank you to ABC and ABC Signature for the support and extraordinary partnership through this unprecedented season. We are so grateful for the opportunity to tell more stories.”

This season, Grey’s Anatomy is the No. 1 entertainment series among adults 18-49 and ABC’s No. 1 show in that category and total viewers. Station 19 is the No. 1 program at 8/7c on Thursdays in total viewers and the highest-rated entertainment series in that time slot among adults 18-49.

Joining Vernoff as executive producers on Grey’s are Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, and producing director Debbie Allen. Rhimes and Beers are also executive producers on the firefighter spinoff.

