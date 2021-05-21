What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in June 2021

Netflix is giving subscribers plenty to look forward to this June as their library adds several new titles as well as returning hits.

Among the lineup are fan favorites Lupin and Elite which return for Seasons 2 and 4 respectively. Meanwhile, new titles viewers can keep an eye out for are Sarah Shahi‘s Sex/Life and the fantasy drama Sweet Tooth. Below, we’re rounding up all of the titles coming and going from the streamer this June.

Available This Month on Netflix:

June TBA

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — NETFLIX FILM

Jiva! — NETFLIX FILM

Ray — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Record Ragnarok — NETFLIX ANIME

So Not Worth It — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 1



Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — NETFLIX FAMILY

Abduction

American Outlaws

Bad Teacher

Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know

CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play

Cradle 2 the Grave

Flipped

Fools Rush In

Happy Endings: Season 1

Happy Endings: Season 2

Happy Endings: Season 3

I Am Sam

Love Jones

Million Dollar Baby

Ninja Assassin

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen

Stand by Me

Starsky & Hutch

Streets of Fire

Swordfish

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Wedding Guest

The Wind

What Women Want

June 2

2 Hearts

Alone: Season 7

Carnaval — NETFLIX FILM

Kim’s Convenience: Season 5

June 3

Alan Saldana: Locked Up — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Creator’s File: GOLD — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dancing Queens — NETFLIX FILM

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Enternal The Movie: Part 1/Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Summertime: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

June 4

Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Feel Good: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sweet Tooth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — NETFLIX FILM

Xteme — NETFLIX FILM

June 5

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

June 7

Vampire Academy

June 9



Awake — NETFLIX FILM

Fresh, Fried & Crispy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

L.A.’s Finest: Season 2

Tragic Jungle — NETFLIX FILM

June 10

A Haunted House 2

Camellia Sisters

Locombianos — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 11

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lupin: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skater Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Trese — NETFLIX ANIME

Wish Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY

June 13

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

June 14

Elite Short Stories — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 15

FTA

Let’s Eat

Life of Crime

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sir! No Sir!

Unwind Your Mind — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE

Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 16

Lowriders

Penguin Town — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Silver Skates — NETFLIX FILM

June 17

Black Summer: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Gift: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Katla — NETFLIX SERIES

Silver Linings Playbook

June 18

A Family — NETFLIX FILM

Elite: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fatherhood — NETFLIX FILM

Jagame Thandhiram — NETFLIX FILM

The Rational Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 19

Nevertheless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 22

This Is Pop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

June 23

Good on Paper — NETFLIX FILM

The House of Flowers: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM

Murder by the Coast — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 24

Godzilla Singular Point — NETFLIX ANIME

The Naked Director: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Seventh Day

Sisters on Track — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

June 25

The A List: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ice Road — NETFLIX FILM

Sex/Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

June 26

Wonder Boy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

June 28

Killing them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — NETFLIX ANIME

June 29

StarBeam: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

June 30

America: The Motion Picture — NETFLIX FILM

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Leaving This Month:

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

Dark Skies

The Secret Life of Pets 2

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

Bratz: The Movie

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Roommate

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

Training Day

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

Two Weeks Notice