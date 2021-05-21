What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in June 2021
Netflix is giving subscribers plenty to look forward to this June as their library adds several new titles as well as returning hits.
Among the lineup are fan favorites Lupin and Elite which return for Seasons 2 and 4 respectively. Meanwhile, new titles viewers can keep an eye out for are Sarah Shahi‘s Sex/Life and the fantasy drama Sweet Tooth. Below, we’re rounding up all of the titles coming and going from the streamer this June.
What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in May 2021
Available This Month on Netflix:
June TBA
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens — NETFLIX FILM
Jiva! — NETFLIX FILM
Ray — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Record Ragnarok — NETFLIX ANIME
So Not Worth It — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 1
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme — NETFLIX FAMILY
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Season 1
Happy Endings: Season 2
Happy Endings: Season 3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
June 2
2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Carnaval — NETFLIX FILM
Kim’s Convenience: Season 5
June 3
Alan Saldana: Locked Up — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Creator’s File: GOLD — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dancing Queens — NETFLIX FILM
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Enternal The Movie: Part 1/Part 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Summertime: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
June 4
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Feel Good: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sweet Tooth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trippin’ with the Kandasamys — NETFLIX FILM
Xteme — NETFLIX FILM
June 5
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
June 7
Vampire Academy
June 9
Awake — NETFLIX FILM
Fresh, Fried & Crispy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
L.A.’s Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle — NETFLIX FILM
June 10
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 11
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lupin: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Skater Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Trese — NETFLIX ANIME
Wish Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY
June 13
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist
June 14
Elite Short Stories — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 15
FTA
Let’s Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Sir! No Sir!
Unwind Your Mind — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Workin’ Moms: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 16
Lowriders
Penguin Town — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Silver Skates — NETFLIX FILM
June 17
Black Summer: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Gift: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hospital Playlist: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Katla — NETFLIX SERIES
Silver Linings Playbook
June 18
A Family — NETFLIX FILM
Elite: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fatherhood — NETFLIX FILM
Jagame Thandhiram — NETFLIX FILM
The Rational Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 19
Nevertheless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 22
This Is Pop — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
June 23
Good on Paper — NETFLIX FILM
The House of Flowers: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM
Murder by the Coast — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 24
Godzilla Singular Point — NETFLIX ANIME
The Naked Director: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
June 25
The A List: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ice Road — NETFLIX FILM
Sex/Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
June 26
Wonder Boy — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
June 28
Killing them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement — NETFLIX ANIME
June 29
StarBeam: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
June 30
America: The Motion Picture — NETFLIX FILM
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Leaving This Month:
Alone: Season 6
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
Searching for Bobby Fischer
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers
Dark Skies
The Secret Life of Pets 2
20th Century Women
Tales of the City (1993): Season 1
Bratz: The Movie
30 Minutes or Less
A Bridge Too Far
Acts of Violence
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Bonnie and Clyde
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Enter the Dragon
Fiddler on the Roof
From Paris with Love
Gothika
Immortals
Invictus
Jason X
Leprechaun
Scarface
Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Roommate
The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5
Training Day
Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2
Two Weeks Notice