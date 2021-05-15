‘SEAL Team’ & ‘Clarice’ Could Move to Paramount+ If Renewed

While CBS has made decisions about most of its scripted 2020-2021 shows, there are still six awaiting news. And for two of them, if they come back, there may be a change.

If SEAL Team, currently airing its fourth season, and Clarice, in its first season, are renewed, it’s possible that they could be moving over to ViacomCBS’ streaming service Paramount+ as it builds its library, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

SEAL Team‘s potential fifth season might start on CBS and then head to streaming, according to the report. Clarice‘s potential second season would only be released on Paramount+. This has happened in the past; for example, A.P. Bio moved to Peacock after airing two seasons on NBC (and getting canceled).

This report comes as CBS also has yet to announce the futures of one other drama and three comedies, two of which have finished their current seasons. All Rise airs its second season finale on Monday, May 17. B Positive wrapped its first season on May 13. The Unicorn‘s Season 2 finale aired on March 18. And United States of Al will end its first season on June 24.

CBS has, however, already renewed 12 shows for the 2021-2022 season: Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola, Bull, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, Magnum P.I., NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, S.W.A.T., and Young Sheldon. MacGyver and Mom have already aired their series finales, and NCIS: New Orleans‘ is set for May 23.

The network has also already ordered six shows to series for next season. There are new offerings coming in the CSI, FBI, and NCIS franchises — CSI: Vegas, FBI: International, and NCIS: Hawai’i — as well as Ghosts, Good Sam, and Smallwood.

The David Boreanaz-led SEAL Team only has two episodes left in its fourth season, with the finale set for May 26. Clarice, with Rebecca Breeds in the titular role, is set to end its freshman run on June 24.

